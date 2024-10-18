Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 India launch officially confirmed: Here’s what to expect

Tecno has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Phantom V Fold 2 in India soon. This announcement marks Tecno's entry into the foldable smartphone market with its second-generation model, succeeding the Tecno V Fold launched earlier this year. Tecno made the announcement through a social media post, highlighting that the original Phantom V Fold has sold out in India. The teaser suggests, “A new chapter will unfold soon,” indicating that the new model will arrive shortly.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2: India Release Date

The Phantom V Fold 2 first launched in Africa last month, with Tecno also confirming plans to release it in other regions, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The global price for the device is set at $1,099, which is approximately Rs. 92,400. It is likely that the pricing in India will align closely with this figure, given that the original Phantom V Fold was priced at Rs. 88,888.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2: Specifications and Features

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 features a 6.42-inch AMOLED LTPO external display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2550×1080 pixels. Upon unfolding, the device reveals a 7.85-inch foldable AMOLED LTPO screen that boasts a resolution of 2296×2000 pixels, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate with 360Hz PWM dimming.

The device operates on the Dimensity 9000+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For photography enthusiasts, the foldable phone includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS, along with a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens that offers 2x zoom. There's a 32MP camera for selfies.

The device is powered by a 5750mAh battery that supports 70W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 runs on Android 14 with HiOS 14, and Tecno guarantees two operating system updates and three security updates over its lifespan. Additional features include a flicker sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, S-Pen support, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB-C connectivity. The device measures 140.35x159x5.5mm when unfolded and 72.16x159x11.78mm when folded, weighing 249 grams.