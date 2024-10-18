 Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 India launch officially confirmed: Here’s what to expect | Mobile News

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 India launch officially confirmed: Here’s what to expect

Tecno has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Phantom V Fold 2 in India, following its debut in Africa and other global markets.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 18 2024, 15:12 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Get amazing deals on Oppo, TECNO, realme 5G smartphones
image caption
1/13 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens while the smartphone also sports a 32MP selfie camera in the front. During the Amazon Freedom Sale there is a whopping 64% discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 26999 from Rs. 74999. (Samsung)
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2
2/13 realme narzo 60 5G: The Realme narzo 60 features a powerful 64 MP camera. The smartphone's premium leather design enhances its looks. The soft and supple texture of the leather provides a comfortable and luxurious feel. The smartphone is currently available at Rs. 19999 instead of Rs. 20999 with the 5 percent discount during the Amazon Sale. (Amazon India)
image caption
3/13 TECNO Camon 20 Premier 5G: The TECNO Camon 20 Premier features a 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro Lens and 32MP Selfie Camera for ultra-clear selfie. It is equipped with the 6.67" 120Hz and 10bit AMOLED display. It features 512GB Internal Storage for seamless data experience and  8GB LPDDR4x RAM with additional 8GB Software powered Customizable RAM. It also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for a secure phone unlocking experience. The smartphone also sports 45W Flash Charging with 5000mAh Battery. During the Amazon Freedom Day Sale there is a 29% initial discount, which reduces the price of the smartphone to Rs. 29999 from Rs. 41999. (Amazon)
image caption
4/13 OPPO F23 5G: The smartphone features a big 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPER VOOC Charging. It also comes with 64MP Triple Camera setup with AI Color Portrait and Dual View Video and 32 MP Front Camera. It sports 6.72" inch FHD+ Punch-hole 120Hz Display with 2400x1080 pixels. The OPPO F23 is available in two premium colours that are Bold Gold and Cool Black. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you get 14% initial discount on it making the price of the smartphone price reduce to Rs. 24999 from Rs. 28999. (Amazon)
image caption
5/13 The Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor based on 6nm process with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz. The Redmi Note 11T also gives you amazing camera quality with its 50MP High resolution primary camera f/1.8 with 8MP Ultra-wide sensor and 16 MP Front cameras.  (HT Tech)
image caption
6/13 The smartphone also comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support. You can Experience Super Sonic network speed with the dual 5G bands which are advanced, safe and secure. With 7 band support, get easier access to the 5G network. During the Amazon Independence day sale there is a 20% initial discount on the Redmi Note 11T which reduces the price of the smartphone from Rs. 18499 to Rs. 22999. (HT Tech)
image caption
7/13 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens while the smartphone also sports a 32MP selfie camera in the front. During the Amazon Freedom Sale there is a whopping 64% discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 26999 from Rs. 74999. (Samsung)
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2
8/13 realme narzo 60 5G: The Realme narzo 60 features a powerful 64 MP camera. The smartphone's premium leather design enhances its looks. The soft and supple texture of the leather provides a comfortable and luxurious feel. The smartphone is currently available at Rs. 19999 instead of Rs. 20999 with the 5 percent discount during the Amazon Sale. (Amazon India)
image caption
9/13 TECNO Camon 20 Premier 5G: The TECNO Camon 20 Premier features a 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro Lens and 32MP Selfie Camera for ultra-clear selfie. It is equipped with the 6.67" 120Hz and 10bit AMOLED display. It features 512GB Internal Storage for seamless data experience and  8GB LPDDR4x RAM with additional 8GB Software powered Customizable RAM. It also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for a secure phone unlocking experience. The smartphone also sports 45W Flash Charging with 5000mAh Battery. During the Amazon Freedom Day Sale there is a 29% initial discount, which reduces the price of the smartphone to Rs. 29999 from Rs. 41999. (Amazon)
image caption
10/13 OPPO F23 5G: The smartphone features a big 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPER VOOC Charging. It also comes with 64MP Triple Camera setup with AI Color Portrait and Dual View Video and 32 MP Front Camera. It sports 6.72" inch FHD+ Punch-hole 120Hz Display with 2400x1080 pixels. The OPPO F23 is available in two premium colours that are Bold Gold and Cool Black. During the Amazon Freedom Sale, you get 14% initial discount on it making the price of the smartphone price reduce to Rs. 24999 from Rs. 28999. (Amazon)
image caption
11/13 The Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor based on 6nm process with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz. The Redmi Note 11T also gives you amazing camera quality with its 50MP High resolution primary camera f/1.8 with 8MP Ultra-wide sensor and 16 MP Front cameras.  (HT Tech)
image caption
12/13 The smartphone also comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support. You can Experience Super Sonic network speed with the dual 5G bands which are advanced, safe and secure. With 7 band support, get easier access to the 5G network. During the Amazon Independence day sale there is a 20% initial discount on the Redmi Note 11T which reduces the price of the smartphone from Rs. 18499 to Rs. 22999. (HT Tech)
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2
13/13 So, if you are looking to buy a smartphone with big discounts, things will not get better than what is available during the Amazon Freedom sale. Also, you shouuld note that the Amazon sale is set to close on August 8, which is tomorrow and these phones will be available till stocks last. Therefore, you need to quickly decide what course of action you should take.   (Amazon)
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2
icon View all Images
Tecno has confirmed the upcoming India launch of its foldable smartphone- Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 soon. (@tecnomobile)

Tecno has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Phantom V Fold 2 in India soon. This announcement marks Tecno's entry into the foldable smartphone market with its second-generation model, succeeding the Tecno V Fold launched earlier this year. Tecno made the announcement through a social media post, highlighting that the original Phantom V Fold has sold out in India. The teaser suggests, “A new chapter will unfold soon,” indicating that the new model will arrive shortly.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2: India Release Date

The Phantom V Fold 2 first launched in Africa last month, with Tecno also confirming plans to release it in other regions, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The global price for the device is set at $1,099, which is approximately Rs. 92,400. It is likely that the pricing in India will align closely with this figure, given that the original Phantom V Fold was priced at Rs. 88,888.

More about Tecno Phantom V2 Fold
Tecno Phantom V2 Fold
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 7.87 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 16 Sales Soar 20% in China Debut as Demand Returns

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2: Specifications and Features

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 features a 6.42-inch AMOLED LTPO external display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 2550×1080 pixels. Upon unfolding, the device reveals a 7.85-inch foldable AMOLED LTPO screen that boasts a resolution of 2296×2000 pixels, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate with 360Hz PWM dimming.

Also read: iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- All details

The device operates on the Dimensity 9000+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For photography enthusiasts, the foldable phone includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS, along with a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens that offers 2x zoom. There's a 32MP camera for selfies. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- Here what's new

The device is powered by a 5750mAh battery that supports 70W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 runs on Android 14 with HiOS 14, and Tecno guarantees two operating system updates and three security updates over its lifespan. Additional features include a flicker sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, S-Pen support, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB-C connectivity. The device measures 140.35x159x5.5mm when unfolded and 72.16x159x11.78mm when folded, weighing 249 grams.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 15:12 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iphone se 4 launch inching closer: camera, design changes reflect in leaked case why apple iphone se 4 and google pixel 9a could be 2025's most exciting phones apple ipad mini 7 vs ipad mini 6: know if you should consider buying the latest xiaomi 15 key specs tipped online: 50mp triple cameras, snapdragon 8 elite and 5,500mah battery and more oneplus 13r tipped to feature snapdragon 8 gen 4 soc: here what’s coming oneplus 13 price hike leaked ahead of launch: know how much it will cost iphone 16 pro max desert titanium model leaked ahead of september 9 launch samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on october 25, may cost over… this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 India launch officially confirmed: Here’s what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could overhaul honor system with modern influences and GTA inspired gameplay changes
GTA 6 Xbox concerns

GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event
GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Know how to get Grizzly Born Bundle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

9 phones under Rs. 60000 with the best camera
travel gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable
Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20000

Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under 20000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets