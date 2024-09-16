 Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 launched- Check specs, price, and more | Mobile News

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 launched- Check specs, price, and more

The new generation Tecno foldable smartphones, the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 are here, know what they have in store for users.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 16 2024, 11:35 IST
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 launched- Check specs, price, and more
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 launched, check details. (Tecno Global)

Tecno has been teasing its new generation foldable smartphone for quite some time, now the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2  finally make their debut in the global market. These are the second-generation foldables by the company which include a new design, upgraded features, and more to compete with other foldables in the market including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and others. Know what the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 have in store for users.

Also read: Beyond iPhone 16: Apple could launch new M4 Macs, iPad mini in October

You may be interested in

20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹104,200₹129,900
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,998₹119,999
Buy now

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 features a 6.42-inch AMOLED cover display and a 7.85-inch 2K AMOLED main foldable display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone comes with several AI features including Google Gemini-powered Ella AI assistant,  AI Summary, AI Translation, AI writing tools, and more. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Phantom V Fold 2 features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a  50MP camera, a 50MP portrait camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. It has dual 32MP dual front cameras. For lasting performance, the foldable is backed by a 5700mAh battery that supports 70W fast charging. 

Also read: OnePlus 13 launch in India: OnePlus flagship expected to make India debut in…

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 specifications

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 comes with a 3.64-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED LTPO display. The clamshell-style foldable is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset processors that offer 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone also comes with similar AI features as the Phantom V Fold 2. 

It comes with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the Phantom V Flip 2 features a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone also packs a  4720mAh battery that supports a similar 70W fast charging.

Also read: All iPhone 16 models confirmed with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence- All details

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 price

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 was launched at $1,099 for a 12GB + 512GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is priced at $699 for 8GB + 256GB  storage variant. As of now, the foldable will be available for sale in Africa from September 23. The company also confirmed the launch in other global markets. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 11:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch is closer than ever, apple gives an indirect hint iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not buying iphone 16? you won’t be able to buy these official apple cases anymore - here’s why iphone 16, iphone 16 pro series pre-booking starts in india: how to book, price and more apple september event 2024: iphone 15 users to get refund after iphone 16 launch; here's how it works realme p2 pro 5g launched in india at rs.21999: check out specs and features apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more iphone 16 pro to come in a new brown colour? what we know about coffee and desert titanium
Home Mobile Mobile News Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 launched- Check specs, price, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro
Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Flappy Bird coming to Android and iOS in 2025 with new characters, modes, and multiplayer challenges on Mobile

Flappy Bird coming to Android and iOS in 2025 with new characters, modes, and multiplayer challenges on Mobile
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player discovers hidden Arthur Susan scene after 1,400 hours of gameplay
GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18

GTA Online: Claim free moon festival gifts and bonuses this week until September 18

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G

Not a gaming fan? Check 5 best non-gaming phones under 50000
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets