Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 launched- Check specs, price, and more

Tecno has been teasing its new generation foldable smartphone for quite some time, now the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 finally make their debut in the global market. These are the second-generation foldables by the company which include a new design, upgraded features, and more to compete with other foldables in the market including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and others. Know what the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 have in store for users.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 features a 6.42-inch AMOLED cover display and a 7.85-inch 2K AMOLED main foldable display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone comes with several AI features including Google Gemini-powered Ella AI assistant, AI Summary, AI Translation, AI writing tools, and more.

The Phantom V Fold 2 features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP camera, a 50MP portrait camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. It has dual 32MP dual front cameras. For lasting performance, the foldable is backed by a 5700mAh battery that supports 70W fast charging.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 specifications

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 comes with a 3.64-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED LTPO display. The clamshell-style foldable is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset processors that offer 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone also comes with similar AI features as the Phantom V Fold 2.

It comes with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, the Phantom V Flip 2 features a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone also packs a 4720mAh battery that supports a similar 70W fast charging.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 price

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 was launched at $1,099 for a 12GB + 512GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is priced at $699 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant. As of now, the foldable will be available for sale in Africa from September 23. The company also confirmed the launch in other global markets.

