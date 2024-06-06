 Tecno Phantom V2 Flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- All details | Mobile News

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- All details

Tecno Phantom V2 Flip introduces practical upgrades with a rectangular display, enhanced battery capacity, and faster charging, promising a more versatile and efficient user experience. The device is expected to launch soon, featuring the Dimensity 8050 chipset and 8GB/256GB configuration.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 06 2024, 18:09 IST
Tecno Phantom V2 Flip
The Tecno Phantom V2 Flip, featuring a practical rectangular display and enhanced battery capacity, is poised to offer improved performance and versatility. (representative image) (Amazon)

The upcoming Tecno Phantom V2 Flip has garnered attention for its design changes and improved specifications. Notably, the new model features a rectangular display, a departure from the circular display of its predecessor, the Phantom V Flip. While this design shift may appear less exciting, it offers practical benefits by accommodating a wider range of apps and widgets.

Display and Design Changes

The Tecno Phantom V2 Flip is set to introduce a rectangular display. This change from the previous circular display is expected to enhance usability by reducing limitations on app and widget compatibility. The practical benefits of this rectangular design are anticipated to make the user experience more versatile and efficient.

Battery and Charging Enhancements

One significant upgrade in the Phantom V2 Flip is its battery capacity. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documentation reveals a split battery configuration: a main cell with 3,310mAh and a secondary cell with 1,180mAh. This totals to a rated capacity of 4,490mAh, an increase from the original V Flip's 4,000mAh. Moreover, the charging capacity has been improved to 70W, compared to the previous model's 45W. These enhancements suggest a longer battery life and faster charging times, addressing common consumer concerns.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Chipset and Memory Configuration

The Tecno Phantom V2 Flip, identified by the model number Tecno AE11, has also appeared on Geekbench, revealing it will be powered by the Dimensity 8050 chipset. According to the FCC label, the device will feature a memory configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This setup is expected to provide ample performance and storage capacity for users, and it might be the only configuration available, similar to the V Flip.

While Tecno has not yet officially announced the second generation of its foldable phones, the appearance of the Phantom V2 Flip in FCC documentation indicates an imminent launch. The updates in design, battery capacity, and charging speed, along with the reliable performance expected from the Dimensity 8050 chipset, position the Tecno Phantom V2 Flip as a practical and improved successor to its predecessor.

First Published Date: 06 Jun, 18:09 IST
