Tecno Phantom V2 Flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- All details

The upcoming Tecno Phantom V2 Flip has garnered attention for its design changes and improved specifications. Notably, the new model features a rectangular display, a departure from the circular display of its predecessor, the Phantom V Flip. While this design shift may appear less exciting, it offers practical benefits by accommodating a wider range of apps and widgets.

Display and Design Changes

The Tecno Phantom V2 Flip is set to introduce a rectangular display. This change from the previous circular display is expected to enhance usability by reducing limitations on app and widget compatibility. The practical benefits of this rectangular design are anticipated to make the user experience more versatile and efficient.

You may be interested in 8% OFF 8% OFF Tecno Pova 5 Hurricane Blue

Hurricane Blue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Tecno Spark 9 Sky Mirror

Sky Mirror 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 38% OFF 38% OFF Tecno Spark 10C Meta Green

Meta Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Realme 9 5G SE Starry Glow

Starry Glow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Battery and Charging Enhancements

One significant upgrade in the Phantom V2 Flip is its battery capacity. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documentation reveals a split battery configuration: a main cell with 3,310mAh and a secondary cell with 1,180mAh. This totals to a rated capacity of 4,490mAh, an increase from the original V Flip's 4,000mAh. Moreover, the charging capacity has been improved to 70W, compared to the previous model's 45W. These enhancements suggest a longer battery life and faster charging times, addressing common consumer concerns.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Chipset and Memory Configuration

The Tecno Phantom V2 Flip, identified by the model number Tecno AE11, has also appeared on Geekbench, revealing it will be powered by the Dimensity 8050 chipset. According to the FCC label, the device will feature a memory configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This setup is expected to provide ample performance and storage capacity for users, and it might be the only configuration available, similar to the V Flip.

While Tecno has not yet officially announced the second generation of its foldable phones, the appearance of the Phantom V2 Flip in FCC documentation indicates an imminent launch. The updates in design, battery capacity, and charging speed, along with the reliable performance expected from the Dimensity 8050 chipset, position the Tecno Phantom V2 Flip as a practical and improved successor to its predecessor.