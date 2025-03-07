Tecno unveils Camon 40 series: Four new models with advanced AI features and 5G support

Tecno has launched its latest series of smartphones, the Camon 40, which includes four new models: Camon 40 Premier 5G, Camon 40 Pro 5G, Camon 40 Pro, and Camon 40. These devices are equipped with advanced AI features, a new One-Tap Button, and improved selfie cameras featuring 50MP sensors across the series. Tecno has not disclosed exact pricing or availability but will likely release the phones in select global markets soon.

Tecno Camon 40 Series: Specifications and Features

The Camon 40 and Camon 40 Pro are the entry-level options, both featuring 4G connectivity. They are powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset and include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The two models share a 5,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The main difference between them is the front camera: the Camon 40 Pro comes with a 50MP selfie shooter, while the standard Camon 40 has a 32MP front sensor. On the back, both phones feature a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a depth sensor.

You may be interested in 29% OFF 29% OFF Tecno Camon 16 Cloud White

Cloud White 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF Tecno Spark 7 Magnet Black

Magnet Black 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM 32 GB Storage Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Space Blue

Space Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage I Kall Z7 Blue

Blue 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM 32 GB Storage

Also read: Realme P3 Ultra with improved design and features officially teased in India: Know what's coming

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Camon 40 Pro 5G offers similar specifications to its 4G counterparts but comes with the Dimensity 7300 SoC, enabling 5G support. Other than the chipset upgrade, there are no significant changes in design, battery, or display when compared to the Camon 40 Pro.

Also read: iQOO Neo 10S Pro Plus tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 6.8-inch display and more: Report

The Camon 40 Premier 5G is the most advanced model in the series. It features a circular camera design with three 50MP lenses for wide, ultrawide, and 3x optical zoom photography, with the main lens supporting OIS. The front camera includes a 50MP sensor with autofocus. The device runs on the Dimensity 8350 chip and is powered by a 5,100mAh battery that supports 70W fast charging. The 6.67-inch display has a higher 1260p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, providing a smoother viewing experience.

Also read: Realme 14 5G colour options, configurations and other key features tipped online- All details

Tecno has not yet provided pricing or availability details but is expected to share more information as the devices begin their regional rollouts.