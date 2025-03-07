Tecno unveils Camon 40 series: Four new models with advanced AI features and 5G support

Tecno has introduced its new Camon 40 series with four models with improved cameras, 5G support, and AI-powered features.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 07 2025, 17:41 IST
Icon
TECNO CAMON 20 Pro smartphone gets price cut on Amazon
Tecno Camon 40 series
1/5 Techno has announced a price cut on the recently launched smartphone, CAMON 20 Pro 5G from June 27 to June 30, 2023 (Amazon)
Tecno Camon 40 series
2/5 The Techno new CAMON 20 Pro 5G comes in two variants. One with a storage capacity of 128 GB with 8 GB RAM and the other with 256 GB and 8 GB RAM.  (Amazon)
Tecno Camon 40 series
3/5 The Techno new CAMON 20 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+Dot-in AMOLED 10bit Display. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Processor. And it captures amazing pictures from 64MP RGBW(G+P) + OIS Rear Camera and 32MP AI Selfie Camera. Additionally, The phone is available in two enticing colors Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 The 128 GB variant of  CAMON 20 Pro 5G originally retails for Rs. 19,999 but, from Amazon, you get a Rs. 2000 instant discount on all bank cards and you can get the smartphone for Rs. 17,999. (Techno)
Tecno Camon 40 series
5/5 The 256 GB variant of  CAMON 20 Pro 5G originally retailed for Rs. 21,999, however, from Amazon, you get Rs. 2000 instant discount on ALL bank cards and get the smartphone only for Rs. 19,999 (Amazon)
Tecno Camon 40 series
icon View all Images
Tecno has unveiled the Camon 40 series with four new models with advanced AI and 5G support. (@tecnomobile)

Tecno has launched its latest series of smartphones, the Camon 40, which includes four new models: Camon 40 Premier 5G, Camon 40 Pro 5G, Camon 40 Pro, and Camon 40. These devices are equipped with advanced AI features, a new One-Tap Button, and improved selfie cameras featuring 50MP sensors across the series. Tecno has not disclosed exact pricing or availability but will likely release the phones in select global markets soon.

Tecno Camon 40 Series: Specifications and Features

The Camon 40 and Camon 40 Pro are the entry-level options, both featuring 4G connectivity. They are powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset and include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The two models share a 5,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The main difference between them is the front camera: the Camon 40 Pro comes with a 50MP selfie shooter, while the standard Camon 40 has a 32MP front sensor. On the back, both phones feature a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a depth sensor.

You may be interested in

29% OFF
Tecno Camon 16
  • Cloud White
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹9,999Original price:₹13,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Tecno Spark 7
  • Magnet Black
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹7,199Original price:₹8,999
Buy now
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
  • Space Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹9,800
Check details
I Kall Z7
  • Blue
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹6,499
Check details

Also read: Realme P3 Ultra with improved design and features officially teased in India: Know what's coming

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Camon 40 Pro 5G offers similar specifications to its 4G counterparts but comes with the Dimensity 7300 SoC, enabling 5G support. Other than the chipset upgrade, there are no significant changes in design, battery, or display when compared to the Camon 40 Pro.

Also read: iQOO Neo 10S Pro Plus tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 6.8-inch display and more: Report

The Camon 40 Premier 5G is the most advanced model in the series. It features a circular camera design with three 50MP lenses for wide, ultrawide, and 3x optical zoom photography, with the main lens supporting OIS. The front camera includes a 50MP sensor with autofocus. The device runs on the Dimensity 8350 chip and is powered by a 5,100mAh battery that supports 70W fast charging. The 6.67-inch display has a higher 1260p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, providing a smoother viewing experience.

Also read: Realme 14 5G colour options, configurations and other key features tipped online- All details

Tecno has not yet provided pricing or availability details but is expected to share more information as the devices begin their regional rollouts.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 17:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Tecno unveils Camon 40 series: Four new models with advanced AI features and 5G support
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 launch price

GTA 6 launch price to be $100? Analyst predicts unprecedented pricing strategy for Rockstar’s upcoming game
Nintendo Switch 2

Patent suggests Nintendo Switch 2 could use smartphone as second display for classic DS games
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured age rating sparks global concerns: Will Rockstar tone down content or risk censorship?
Nintendo Switch Online

Celebrate Mario Day with a free Nintendo Switch Online trial and exclusive Mario Kart challenge
GTA 5 Enhanced Free PC update

GTA 5 Enhanced update for PC now live with free download, new features, and upgrades

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets