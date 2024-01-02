Icon

Telegram update: Major changes to voice and video calls, new delete animation; check benefits

Telegram update: Telegram's latest update includes a revamped voice and video calling UI with new animations and dynamic backgrounds. Check what's new and benefits for users of old smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2024, 11:53 IST
Latest Telegram update: Customization, sharing, gifting and other festive features rolled out for users
Telegram
1/6 Customizable Channel Appearance:Telegram now allows channel owners to enhance their visual appeal by customizing profiles. Users can choose colors, logos, emoji statuses, and wallpapers visible to all who open the channel. The feature offers various options, from animated snowmen to cryptic hotdogs.
image caption
2/6 Share Posts in Stories:A new feature enables users to repost messages from channels in Stories. Users can move, resize, and decorate reposted messages, supporting all message types, including photos, files, and voice or video messages.
image caption
3/6 Massive Premium Gifts:In the Christmas spirit, users can now gift Telegram Premium to up to 10 recipients simultaneously. Premium can also be gifted individually, and existing subscribers can save gifts to activate later or send to friends.
image caption
4/6 Custom Prizes and Winner Lists in Giveaways:Channels hosting giveaways can now set longer durations, specify additional prizes, and announce winners with confetti-filled messages. Telegram randomly selects winners and distributes Premium gift codes, while admins are responsible for other prizes.
image caption
5/6 View Reposts and More:Users can now see who viewed and reacted to their stories, and channel admins gain detailed statistics on story performance. The update allows both users and channels to track who reposted their stories.
image caption
6/6 Photo Cutouts for Stories:An innovative addition lets users place gallery photos on top of stories. Users can remove backgrounds for added creativity, offering a personalized touch to content. This feature requires iOS 17+ or Android 7+ with Google Play Services installed.
Telegram
icon View all Images
Telegram update: Check out what’s coming on Telegram including better calls and new delete animation. (Bloomberg)

Telegram has announced that it is bringing major changes to the quality of voice and video calls on Android. The platform, which serves as a competitor to WhatsApp, also offers security features like end-to-end encryption and two-step authentication. Moreover, the app also has ‘bots' that offer additional functionality for various tasks. Like WhatsApp, it also offers voice and video calling functionality, and it is here that users may benefit from the latest Telegram update. Also, the users who are going to benefit the most are those with older smartphones as these changes will work very well on them too. Telegram revealed, "The new interface requires fewer resources than before, which means it saves battery life and works better on older devices." The update will also have a positive impact on battery life and will not cause quick draining of charge. Check out what's coming in this latest Telegram update.

Telegram update

In a blog post, Telegram announced that it is rolling out major updates for its users. As part of the latest Telegram version 10.5.0, the voice and video calling UI has been revamped. Users will now see new animations and beautiful backgrounds that change dynamically based on the call's status - be it ringing, active, or ended. Telegram says this new UI uses fewer resources than before, potentially having a positive impact on the smartphone's battery life. It can also increase compatibility with older devices.

Moreover, Telegram for Android is getting a new delete animation, one which was earlier rolled out on the iOS version of the app. The option called the “Thanos Snap”, provides a vaporization effect when Telegram messages are deleted.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

“We're closing this year with the largest update to the Bot Platform in Telegram's history. Among dozens of new features, bots can now react to messages and manage reactions, quotes, and links, send replies to other chats or topics, and much more”, Telegram announced.

With the latest update, bots on Telegram can also get information about giveaways and boosts in channels where they are admins. Telegram version 10.5.0 is being rolled out in a phased manner, therefore it is possible that you won't see the update right away. It might take a few days for the update to arrive.

Telegram has also announced that more changes are planned for 2024, so stay tuned!

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 11:53 IST
Tags:
