The rugged Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 likely to hit Indian market soon

It seems like Samsung is getting ready to release a tough and durable phone called the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 in India. Even though the Xcover series has been available in other places like Europe, Samsung has not brought it to India. The previous models, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 and Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6, never made it to India either. But now, with the BIS approval for the Samsung Xcover 7, it looks like the company may finally launch this rugged phone in India.

Geekbench Details Unveiled

According to a recent X post by @simransingh931, a Samsung phone with the model number SM-G556B got approval from the BIS authority in India. This phone is likely to be named Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 when it comes out. The Geekbench listing has given us a sneak peek into its features, revealing it will have a Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and will run on Android 14, Android Headlines reported.

Leaked images of the Galaxy Xcover 7 show a tough design with a waterdrop notch display on the front, a single rear camera with dual LED flash, and a special Xcover button on the side. This button lets users quickly launch apps or use specific features.

Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy Xcover 7 will have a user-replaceable rear panel. It's designed to withstand tough conditions, being MIL-STD-810H compliant and IP68-rated, which means it's dustproof and water-resistant.

Interestingly, there's a chance the Galaxy Xcover 7 might look similar to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A55, which has the model number SM-A556B. Reports suggest that the A55 will come with the new Exynos 1480 chipset.

The Xcover 7 is expected to be the next version after the Galaxy XCover 5, which came out in March 2021. The XCover 5 had a 5.3-inch display with HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It ran on the Exynos 850 processor, had 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. The phone also had a slot for a microSD card to expand storage up to 512GB.

Get ready, India, the rugged and robust Galaxy Xcover 7 might be making its way to you soon!