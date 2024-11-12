These 5 common habits may slowly kill your mobile phone; Stop right away!

Let's be honest, smartphones are pricey devices. It's in our best interest to keep them looking pristine and functioning like new for as long as possible, because buying a new one isn't feasible frequently—especially now, with smartphones becoming ever more costly. Yes, we want to protect them and use them optimally, but there are habits, practices, and certain intentions that can end up damaging your phone rather than preserving it.

Here, we'll share five ways you may be damaging your device, so you can enjoy it for longer. The intersting bit is: many people don't even realise these habits are harmful, as they've become so common in the smartphone experience.

1. Charging Your Phone Overnight

Charging your phone overnight puts unnecessary strain on the battery, causing it to age more rapidly. Many users also overlook the battery protection settings provided by manufacturers, such as limiting charging to a certain percentage. Ideally, you should unplug your phone once it's fully charged, or as it nears full capacity. Also, try not to wait until your phone battery reaches single digits before charging it. Reports have found that this can improve the longevity of your phone's battery health.

2. Cleaning Your Phone with Your Shirt

How many times have you just wiped off a dirty phone screen with your shirt or any cloth within reach? Doing so can press dust and debris against the screen, causing micro-scratches on the display and body. Instead, use a cheap microfiber cloth for your phone and other electronics. Microfiber lifts dirt rather than pushing it in, which helps prevent these micro-scratches and keeps your phone looking new for longer.

3. Using Your Phone in Ocean Water

Phone manufacturers often advertise IP68 ratings for dust and water protection, but many people don't realise that this doesn't apply to ocean water. Salt and minerals in ocean water can corrode your phone's charging port and other components, leading to severe damage. So, if you're at the beach, wait until you're out of the water to use your phone.

In fact, we'd recommend avoiding phone use in deep pools as well. Water pressure in these environments can be high enough to damage your phone despite its IP68 rating. This also applies to high-pressure water sources, such as waterfalls.

4. Using UV-Cured Tempered Glass

We understand; smartphones are valuable, and you want to protect them. However, some protective measures can cause more harm than good. This is particularly true of UV-cured tempered glass. To apply it, a glue or curing medium is spread across your phone screen, and the tempered glass is placed on top. A UV light then hardens the glue, which acts as an adhesive to secure the glass.

The problem is that this glue can seep into the earpiece, speakers, or buttons, and once hardened, it can cause malfunctions. So, it's best to avoid UV-cured tempered glass protectors.

5. Using Cheap Cases

Buying a cheap phone case might seem convenient, but it could lead to damage over time. Dust and debris can become trapped between the case and phone, pressing against the phone whenever it's handled or kept in a pocket. This can lead to scratches, especially on polycarbonate surfaces, but even metal surfaces can be affected. In some cases, we've even seen this happen with glass-backed phones.