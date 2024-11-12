These 5 common habits may slowly kill your mobile phone; Stop right away!

Many people don’t even realise these coomon habits are harmful, but we are here to make you aware, so that you can enjoy your expensive mobile phone for longer.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 12 2024, 11:44 IST
These 5 common habits may slowly kill your mobile phone; Stop right away!
Stop these habits now to safeguard your expensive mobile phone. (Unsplash)

Let's be honest, smartphones are pricey devices. It's in our best interest to keep them looking pristine and functioning like new for as long as possible, because buying a new one isn't feasible frequently—especially now, with smartphones becoming ever more costly. Yes, we want to protect them and use them optimally, but there are habits, practices, and certain intentions that can end up damaging your phone rather than preserving it.

Here, we'll share five ways you may be damaging your device, so you can enjoy it for longer. The intersting bit is: many people don't even realise these habits are harmful, as they've become so common in the smartphone experience.

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also Read: Smartphones likely to cost more in 2025, this may be the key reason

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. Charging Your Phone Overnight

Charging your phone overnight puts unnecessary strain on the battery, causing it to age more rapidly. Many users also overlook the battery protection settings provided by manufacturers, such as limiting charging to a certain percentage. Ideally, you should unplug your phone once it's fully charged, or as it nears full capacity. Also, try not to wait until your phone battery reaches single digits before charging it. Reports have found that this can improve the longevity of your phone's battery health.

2. Cleaning Your Phone with Your Shirt

How many times have you just wiped off a dirty phone screen with your shirt or any cloth within reach? Doing so can press dust and debris against the screen, causing micro-scratches on the display and body. Instead, use a cheap microfiber cloth for your phone and other electronics. Microfiber lifts dirt rather than pushing it in, which helps prevent these micro-scratches and keeps your phone looking new for longer.

Also Read: Apple co-founder sold shares now worth over 2911292 crore for just 32000, here's why

3. Using Your Phone in Ocean Water

Phone manufacturers often advertise IP68 ratings for dust and water protection, but many people don't realise that this doesn't apply to ocean water. Salt and minerals in ocean water can corrode your phone's charging port and other components, leading to severe damage. So, if you're at the beach, wait until you're out of the water to use your phone.

In fact, we'd recommend avoiding phone use in deep pools as well. Water pressure in these environments can be high enough to damage your phone despite its IP68 rating. This also applies to high-pressure water sources, such as waterfalls.

4. Using UV-Cured Tempered Glass

We understand; smartphones are valuable, and you want to protect them. However, some protective measures can cause more harm than good. This is particularly true of UV-cured tempered glass. To apply it, a glue or curing medium is spread across your phone screen, and the tempered glass is placed on top. A UV light then hardens the glue, which acts as an adhesive to secure the glass.

The problem is that this glue can seep into the earpiece, speakers, or buttons, and once hardened, it can cause malfunctions. So, it's best to avoid UV-cured tempered glass protectors.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: LG gearing up for mid-ranger's timely debut

5. Using Cheap Cases

Buying a cheap phone case might seem convenient, but it could lead to damage over time. Dust and debris can become trapped between the case and phone, pressing against the phone whenever it's handled or kept in a pocket. This can lead to scratches, especially on polycarbonate surfaces, but even metal surfaces can be affected. In some cases, we've even seen this happen with glass-backed phones.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 11:44 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News These 5 common habits may slowly kill your mobile phone; Stop right away!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to stop working on these smartphones, Here’s what you need to know
PS Plus November 2024 games

PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?
GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom and enhanced AI; Bringing vice city to life again

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets