These iPhone users will have to pay extra for battery replacement: Here's how much it will cost you now

Apple has increased the battery replacement cost for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to $119, up $20 from previous models. Here’s why.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Sep 16 2024, 13:49 IST
iPhone 16 series: Top features Apple missed to highlight at new iPhone launch
These iPhone users will have to pay extra for battery replacement: Here’s how much it will cost you now
1/5 Faster MagSafe charging: With the launch of the iPhone 16 series, the company announced a major wireless charging upgrade that speeds up the charging process. Apple announced up to 25W  wireless charging of iPhone 16 and 15W for Qi2 chargers. This will allow iPhone 16 users to enjoy decent charging speed even when charging wirelessly.   (Apple)
These iPhone users will have to pay extra for battery replacement: Here’s how much it will cost you now
2/5 iPhone 16 45W wired charging: Apple recently revealed that iPhone 16 models will have up to 5W charging capacity, boosting the charging speed. Therefore, Apple has announced both wireless and wired charging upgrades for the iPhone 16 series which may become the reason for buyers to upgrade.  (AFP)
These iPhone users will have to pay extra for battery replacement: Here’s how much it will cost you now
3/5 Wi-Fi 7: With the iPhone 16 series, Apple upgraded the connectivity from Wi-Fi 6e to Wi-Fi 7 technology. This provides users with fast downloading and uploading speeds along with enhanced stability.  Additionally, it's the first Apple device to include Wi-Fi 7.  (Apple)
These iPhone users will have to pay extra for battery replacement: Here’s how much it will cost you now
4/5 QuickTake upgrade: Apple also upgraded its QuickTake from 1080p to 4K resolution video along with 60 FPS and Dolby Vision support. It will also allow users to capture videos in default photo mode to capture high-quality videos.  (Bloomberg)
These iPhone users will have to pay extra for battery replacement: Here’s how much it will cost you now
5/5 Apart from these minor upgrades, Apple announced several major upgrades for iPhone 16 such as a new A18 series chipset, Apple Intelligence, new cameras, a camera control button, and a slightly new design which has been gaining much popularity in the flagship smartphone market.  (Apple)
These iPhone users will have to pay extra for battery replacement: Here’s how much it will cost you now
Apple has increased battery replacement costs for iPhone 16 Pro models to $119. (Pexels)

Apple has increased the cost of battery replacements for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new price stands at $119, marking a $20 increase from the previous rate. This change affects only the Pro models, while the standard and Plus versions of the iPhone 16, as well as last year's models, will continue to have their existing prices.

How much will it cost to replace an iPhone 16 Pro battery?

Apple Stores in the United States have increased the price of replacing the battery in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to $119. This is a 20% increase from the previous price of $99 for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as reported by MacRumors. The new fee encompasses both the cost of the replacement battery and the service provided at Apple Stores. However, prices at third-party Apple authorised service providers may differ.

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus beats iPhone 16 Pro as pre-orders begins, sale starts on Friday

This is not the first time Apple has raised battery replacement fees. In 2022, the company increased the battery service cost for the iPhone 14 models by $30, bringing it to $99. Subsequent price hikes followed for iPad, MacBook, and older iPhone battery replacements, and Apple Watches also saw similar increases.

Also read: All iPhone 16 models confirmed with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence- All details

Battery Replacement Fees Across iPhone Models

Apple's most recent adjustment brings the total fee for iPhone battery replacements to the following levels in the U.S.:

  • iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: $119
  • iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: $99
  • All four iPhone 15 models: $99
  • All four iPhone 14 models: $99
  • All four iPhone 13 models: $89

Also read: Netflix to soon end support for these iPhone users: Check if you are on this list

Under Apple's standard one-year warranty, defective batteries are replaced at no charge. Additionally, AppleCare Plus covers battery replacements free of charge if the battery's capacity drops below 80 percent. For batteries with higher capacity but lower performance, options include third-party repairs or using official Apple parts for a DIY fix, which may be more cost-effective compared to Apple's service fees.

