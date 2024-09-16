These iPhone users will have to pay extra for battery replacement: Here’s how much it will cost you now

Apple has increased the cost of battery replacements for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new price stands at $119, marking a $20 increase from the previous rate. This change affects only the Pro models, while the standard and Plus versions of the iPhone 16, as well as last year's models, will continue to have their existing prices.

How much will it cost to replace an iPhone 16 Pro battery?

Apple Stores in the United States have increased the price of replacing the battery in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to $119. This is a 20% increase from the previous price of $99 for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as reported by MacRumors. The new fee encompasses both the cost of the replacement battery and the service provided at Apple Stores. However, prices at third-party Apple authorised service providers may differ.

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro Apple iPhone 16 Pro 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.2 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus beats iPhone 16 Pro as pre-orders begins, sale starts on Friday

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

This is not the first time Apple has raised battery replacement fees. In 2022, the company increased the battery service cost for the iPhone 14 models by $30, bringing it to $99. Subsequent price hikes followed for iPad, MacBook, and older iPhone battery replacements, and Apple Watches also saw similar increases.

Also read: All iPhone 16 models confirmed with 8GB RAM for Apple Intelligence- All details

Battery Replacement Fees Across iPhone Models

Apple's most recent adjustment brings the total fee for iPhone battery replacements to the following levels in the U.S.:

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: $119

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: $99

All four iPhone 15 models: $99

All four iPhone 14 models: $99

All four iPhone 13 models: $89

Also read: Netflix to soon end support for these iPhone users: Check if you are on this list

Under Apple's standard one-year warranty, defective batteries are replaced at no charge. Additionally, AppleCare Plus covers battery replacements free of charge if the battery's capacity drops below 80 percent. For batteries with higher capacity but lower performance, options include third-party repairs or using official Apple parts for a DIY fix, which may be more cost-effective compared to Apple's service fees.