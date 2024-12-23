While it hasn't been long since iOS 18 launched back in September, leaks about the upcoming iOS 19 are already starting to surface. The latest report by iPhoneSoft suggests that iOS 19 will be available for every iPhone currently running iOS 18. However, there is a caveat.

These iPhones To Reportedly Get iOS 19 Next Year

Although these models will support iOS 19, some may not receive all the features. Starting with the iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation), and iPhone SE (4th generation), the iPhone XR, iPhone XS series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 16 series, and the iPhone 17 series will all be compatible with the iOS 19 update. This update is speculated to be released in September 2025.

However, iPhoneSoft says Apple may reserve some features for the latest models, and not all iOS 19 features will necessarily work on all supported models. This could be a significant drawback for someone using an older iPhone who wishes to access the latest iOS 19 features. In such cases, users may need to upgrade to a more recent iPhone to experience all the features.

Which iPads will be compatible with iPadOS 19?

The report also mentions the iPad models that will be compatible with iPadOS 19. According to the report, the iPad Mini (5th generation and newer), iPad (8th generation and newer), iPad Air (3rd generation and newer), and iPad Pro (2018 and newer) will all support iPadOS 19.

However, certain models, including the A10-powered iPad (7th generation), are reportedly too weak to handle iPadOS 19. The report also notes that the same applies to the iPad Pro (2017), so Apple will likely skip the iPadOS 19 update for these models.

