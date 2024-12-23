These iPhones will get the iOS 19 update in 2025, report says, but there’s a caveat

iOS 19, expected in 2025, will be compatible with all iPhones that currently support iOS 18, a new report by iPhoneSoft says.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 23 2024, 11:42 IST
These iPhones will get the iOS 19 update in 2025, report says, but there’s a caveat
These iPhones to get the iOS 19 update in 2025. (HT Tech)

While it hasn't been long since iOS 18 launched back in September, leaks about the upcoming iOS 19 are already starting to surface. The latest report by iPhoneSoft suggests that iOS 19 will be available for every iPhone currently running iOS 18. However, there is a caveat.

Also Read: Sad news for Amazon Prime members: Amazon brings device limitations from January 2025

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

These iPhones To Reportedly Get iOS 19 Next Year

Although these models will support iOS 19, some may not receive all the features. Starting with the iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation), and iPhone SE (4th generation), the iPhone XR, iPhone XS series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 16 series, and the iPhone 17 series will all be compatible with the iOS 19 update. This update is speculated to be released in September 2025. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, iPhoneSoft says Apple may reserve some features for the latest models, and not all iOS 19 features will necessarily work on all supported models. This could be a significant drawback for someone using an older iPhone who wishes to access the latest iOS 19 features. In such cases, users may need to upgrade to a more recent iPhone to experience all the features.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs may resemble the high-end Ultra variant- Here's what we know

Which iPads will be compatible with iPadOS 19?

The report also mentions the iPad models that will be compatible with iPadOS 19. According to the report, the iPad Mini (5th generation and newer), iPad (8th generation and newer), iPad Air (3rd generation and newer), and iPad Pro (2018 and newer) will all support iPadOS 19.

However, certain models, including the A10-powered iPad (7th generation), are reportedly too weak to handle iPadOS 19. The report also notes that the same applies to the iPad Pro (2017), so Apple will likely skip the iPadOS 19 update for these models.

Also Read: YouTube to crack down on Indian creators using misleading titles and thumbnails in breaking news videos

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 11:34 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News These iPhones will get the iOS 19 update in 2025, report says, but there’s a caveat
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating
GTA Online

GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses
Steam Winter Sale 2024

Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 actor hints at possible release date and role involvement, teases exciting updates for 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets