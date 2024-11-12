These Samsung users could get their first taste of Android 15—Check if you’ll get it

Samsung Galaxy users will finally get a taste of Android 15 with One UI 7.0 Beta as early as next week, new reports claim.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Updated on: Nov 12 2024, 13:01 IST
These Samsung users are about to get their first taste of Android 15—Check if you’ll get it
Samsung Galaxy S24 series would be among the first to receive the Android 15 update. (HT Tech)

Based on recent reports, it is expected that Samsung Galaxy users will finally get a taste of Android 15 with One UI 7.0 Beta as early as next week. This will be a long-awaited update for Samsung Galaxy fans, as Google and several other manufacturers have already rolled out stable builds of Android 15 for devices like the Pixel 9 and others. In contrast, Galaxy phones are still running Android 14 for the time being. It's important to note that this will be a beta version, not a stable release, so if you're not comfortable using a beta, you'll have to wait even longer.

Here's What We Know About the One UI 7.0 Beta Based on Android 15 so Far

This information comes courtesy of the tipster Ice Universe, who predicts that the One UI 7.0 beta will start rolling out after November 17th. Initially, it will be limited to countries such as South Korea (Samsung's home country) and the United States. This aligns with what was revealed at the Samsung Developers Conference earlier this year, where it was stated that the public beta of the Android 15 build would launch before the end of the year, although no specific date was provided.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As for what to expect from One UI 7.0, the beta is expected to bring several changes compared to One UI 6 based on Android 14. First, Samsung is expected to offer a reworked quick settings panel, which will have a much cleaner look. It is also expected to include a new feature called the "active panel," which could be a take on Apple's Dynamic Island feature from the iPhone. Additionally, there may be revamped icons that will give the UI a fresh look and feel. Reports suggest that widgets in One UI 7.0 could feature labels, similar to iOS, although these are still rumours and should be taken with a pinch of salt until an official release from Samsung.

Samsung OneUI 7.0 Compatible Devices

In terms of compatibility, the One UI 7.0 beta is expected to be available for a wide range of devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 series all the way up to the latest S24 series. It will also be available for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 series, Z Fold 3 series, and the latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 models. Multiple A-series and M-series phones will also be updated, alongside Samsung's tablet lineup.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 13:00 IST
