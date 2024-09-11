Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series which comes with a new “Camera Control” button. This new feature has gained much popularity among smartphones, and now it will likely feature in one of the upcoming Android smartphones. The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to launch in China in the month of December. Over the past few months, several leaks about the smartphone have been circulating over the internet, however, Realme Vice President Chase Xu recently teased an iPhone 16-like “Camera Control” button for the Realme GT 7 Pro.

Realme GT 7 Pro to feature solid-state button

Realme executive, Chase Xu recently shared an X post revealing that one of the upcoming smartphone models will feature a “Solid-State Button” which is similar to the iPhone 16's camera control button. Although Chase did not reveal the smartphone model or name, it is expected to be the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro which may be launched in the flagship segment.

Reportedly, Realme's Solid-State Button will be able to access several camera app tools such as Zoom, autofocus, or others similar to iPhone 16's new camera button. The executive also confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will also debut in India after the China launch.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch BOE X2 micro quad curved AMOLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display may also support an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 or Oppo Crystal Armour glass protection. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Rumours also suggest that the smartphone may come with a 6100mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to feature a 50MP triple camera setup along with a 32MP front-facing camera.

Note that the above-mentioned specifications are based on rumours and it does not provide any surety till Realme officially reveals the products and their features. The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to debut in November or December considering its launch trend.

