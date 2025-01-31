This Galaxy S25 AI feature now rolling out to Pixel 9, Galaxy S24 series smartphones- All details

Google Pixel 9 series users to get Samsung’s new Gemini Talk Live shortcut. Know what it is and how it will work on Pixel phones.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 31 2025, 09:06 IST
This Galaxy S25 AI feature now rolling out to Pixel 9, Galaxy S24 series smartphones- All details
Gemini Talk Live feature is rolling out for Pixel 9 and Galaxy S24 series users, check the details. (REUTERS)

Samsung introduced several AI-powered features for the latest Galaxy S25 models, one of the most talked about features was integrated Gemini Talk Live as a shortcut on the power button. This extension enables users to seamlessly access Gemini to resolve queries and manage in-app tasks such as sending text messages, setting alarms, etc. Since it was a major Samsung and Google collaboration, it was quite obvious that we may see a similar feature in Pixel phones as well. Therefore, Google is now rolling out the Gemini Talk Live shortcut for Pixel 9 series users and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series users as well. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9a launch date and pre-order details tipped online: Know when and what to expect

What is Gemini Talk Live and how it benefits users

During the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch, the company revealed Gemini's Talk Live, created in collaboration with Google. This shortcut to the Gemini assistant has been integrated into the power button, which activates Gemini with a long press. Now, this not only works as an AI chatbot, the Gemini's Talk Live has gained some greater powers as it can analyse what is on the screen and provide users with relevant information. It sole purpose is to provide real-time AI assistance by doing several tasks for users such as drafting a message and sending it to contact. 

Now, this AI assistance will not be exclusive to only the Samsung Galaxy S25 model, but now it is rolling for Pixel 9 users as well. This feature is also slated to launch for Samsung Galaxy S24 models, however, we may have to wait until the OneUI 7 rollout for older generation Galaxy models.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 to launch in 128GB storage variant in India: Here's how much it may cost

Now many Samsung users might be thinking about model or brand exclusivity for the AI features, well apart from the cloud-based AI features, Samsung also provides on-device Galaxy AI features which are limited to Samsung phones. For the Galaxy S25 series, the company showcases a new Now Brief, Now Bar, Drawing Assistance, and other AI features which may only roll out to some of the older generation Galaxy models. 

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 09:06 IST
