Let's be honest: scratches are annoying—especially when they show up on your brand new smartphone. Scratches have been a persistent issue, despite most modern phones now being made of glass. Why is this? It's because there are substances harder than glass, like particles in dust and debris, which can scratch your smartphone, as they rank higher on the Mohs scale of hardness.

But what if I told you that Apple's latest iPhone 16 is one of the most scratch-resistant smartphones on the market? How do we know? Well, as tested by YouTuber JerryRigEverything (Zack Nelson), the iPhone 16 has passed his durability tests with flying colours. In fact, it has outperformed top flagships, like the Google Pixel 9, in certain categories. Let's see how it held up.

Buy Now More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also Read: Apple co-founder sold shares now worth over ₹2911292 crore for just ₹32000, here's why

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 16's Ceramic Shield Holds Up Well

Like every test Zack performs, he uses tools to assess smartphones using the Mohs scale of hardness. In his video, the iPhone 16 displays minimal scratching at level 6, with grooves appearing at level 7. By comparison, phones like the Google Pixel 9 series show prominent scratches at level 6, suggesting the iPhone 16 holds up slightly better than the other flagship phones. So, if scratches on your smartphone's screen bother you, the iPhone 16 might be a better choice than some other flagship devices, at least in terms of front glass durability.

It is worth nothing that flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with Gorilla Glass Armor, perform similar to the iPhone 16, with minimal marks at Mohs level 6.

Also Read: PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?

Skip the Screen Protector? Well, Yes and No

You should still consider a screen protector if you're particularly cautious about scratches, as your display could still be scratched by something as hard as a level 7 material on the Mohs scale. So, while it's not completely scratch-proof, it is better than some of its competitors, giving you a good idea of how Apple's Ceramic Shield glass compares to options like Gorilla Glass Victus 2. So, if you have been using your devices without a screen protector all this while, you can have better peace of mind with the iPhone 16.

That said, the iPhone 16 isn't the most durable in every area. While the Ceramic Shield glass is impressive, other materials like its recycled aluminium sides are less robust compared to the titanium sides on the iPhone 16 Pro and the S24 Ultra. Aluminium is softer than titanium or stainless steel, making it more prone to dents and scratches than those tougher materials.

Also Read: Citadel Honey Bunny OTT release: Know how to watch spy action series starring Samantha And Varun Dhawan online