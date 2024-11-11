This iPhone beats Google Pixel 9 in durability test—See results

iPhone 16's new Ceramic Shield glass holds up surprisingly well in JerryRigEverything's latest durability test. Here’s what happened.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 16:40 IST
This iPhone beats Google Pixel 9 in durability test—See results
Apple’s latest iPhone 16 Plus is one of the most scratch-resistant smartphones on the market, at least when it comes to the display. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Let's be honest: scratches are annoying—especially when they show up on your brand new smartphone. Scratches have been a persistent issue, despite most modern phones now being made of glass. Why is this? It's because there are substances harder than glass, like particles in dust and debris, which can scratch your smartphone, as they rank higher on the Mohs scale of hardness.

But what if I told you that Apple's latest iPhone 16 is one of the most scratch-resistant smartphones on the market? How do we know? Well, as tested by YouTuber JerryRigEverything (Zack Nelson), the iPhone 16 has passed his durability tests with flying colours. In fact, it has outperformed top flagships, like the Google Pixel 9, in certain categories. Let's see how it held up.

Buy Now
More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
See full Specifications

Also Read: Apple co-founder sold shares now worth over 2911292 crore for just 32000, here's why

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 16's Ceramic Shield Holds Up Well

Like every test Zack performs, he uses tools to assess smartphones using the Mohs scale of hardness. In his video, the iPhone 16 displays minimal scratching at level 6, with grooves appearing at level 7. By comparison, phones like the Google Pixel 9 series show prominent scratches at level 6, suggesting the iPhone 16 holds up slightly better than the other flagship phones. So, if scratches on your smartphone's screen bother you, the iPhone 16 might be a better choice than some other flagship devices, at least in terms of front glass durability.

It is worth nothing that flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with Gorilla Glass Armor, perform similar to the iPhone 16, with minimal marks at Mohs level 6.

Also Read: PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?

Skip the Screen Protector? Well, Yes and No

You should still consider a screen protector if you're particularly cautious about scratches, as your display could still be scratched by something as hard as a level 7 material on the Mohs scale. So, while it's not completely scratch-proof, it is better than some of its competitors, giving you a good idea of how Apple's Ceramic Shield glass compares to options like Gorilla Glass Victus 2. So, if you have been using your devices without a screen protector all this while, you can have better peace of mind with the iPhone 16.

That said, the iPhone 16 isn't the most durable in every area. While the Ceramic Shield glass is impressive, other materials like its recycled aluminium sides are less robust compared to the titanium sides on the iPhone 16 Pro and the S24 Ultra. Aluminium is softer than titanium or stainless steel, making it more prone to dents and scratches than those tougher materials.

Also Read: Citadel Honey Bunny OTT release: Know how to watch spy action series starring Samantha And Varun Dhawan online

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 15:50 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News This iPhone beats Google Pixel 9 in durability test—See results
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom

GTA 6 promises unmatched mission freedom and enhanced AI; Bringing vice city to life again
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod turns horses into warp speed chaos, leaving players in hilarious mayhem
GTA Online

GTA Online festive surprise event teases exclusive christmas cars: Leaked details on Comet Safari, Clique
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans narrow down release month using theories, teasers, and lunar cycles for clues- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets