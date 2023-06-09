Top 5 camera smartphone gift ideas for Father's Day: iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, Pixel 7, more

Looking for Father's Day gift ideas? These camera-heavy smartphones will make the perfect gift. The list includes iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, Pixel 7 and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 23:12 IST
Father's day gift ideas
Father's day gift ideas: From iPhone 14, Galaxy S23 to Pixel 7 – check them all here. (HT Tech)

Father's Day is just a week away! Although, the day is all about sharing and cherishing your special bond with your dad, gifts are a great way to express your love especially if you are not an expressive person. It will make your Father's Day even more special.

And when it comes to Father's Day gift ideas, it's important to consider your dad's interests, hobbies, and preferences. If your dad is into technology and an avid photographer, he'll appreciate a phone with a powerful camera system and a variety of features. To help you sort out the perfect gift for this Father's Day, here are 5 camera smartphone ideas that you May like..

Top 5 camera smartphone gift ideas for Father's Day

iPhone 14

If you want to settle for the best iPhone for photography but don't want to go beyond the price range of Rs. 1 lakh, then the iPhone 14 comes into the picture automatically. This is one of the best phones that you can get at Rs. 68999. It features notable improvements over its predecessor and an impressive camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDK8LKPJ

Samsung Galaxy S23

Not an iPhone fan? You can consider Samsung Galaxy S23, which offers a great battery life, has an amazingly fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and does not suffer from heating issues. For photography, it packs 50MP primary camera coupled with 10MP and 12MP secondary cameras. In front, it gets a 12MP selfie camera. It is priced at Rs. 79999.

B0BT9F9SJJ

Google Pixel 7

Pixel phones are known for their cameras. Pixel 7 features a 50MP Quad Bayer wide camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It gets some added features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. It is priced at Rs. 46,370 on Amazon.

B0BJLCK3YD

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung's latest Galaxy F54 5G phone is another great option as a gift at just Rs. 29999. It gets a 108 MP OIS triple camera setup along with an 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro lens. It offers great portrait photography features.

Oppo Reno 8 5G

Priced at Rs. 29999 for a 128GB storage variant on Flipkart, it is perfect for photography with its 50MP led triple camera setup. It comes with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset along with a 4500mAh battery. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as 80W Supervooc charging support.

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 23:03 IST
