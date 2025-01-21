Top 5 foldable smartphones to watch in 2025: Major releases from Samsung, Oppo, Google, and more

The foldable smartphone market is on the verge of another leap forward in 2025, with major brands set to introduce their next-generation devices. As technology continues to advance, the upcoming foldables promise to bring significant improvements in design, performance, and user experience. From Samsung's flagship foldables to innovative offerings from Oppo, Xiaomi, Google, and Motorola, here's a look at the 5 most anticipated foldable smartphones of 2025.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Z Flip 7

Samsung leads the foldable segment, and its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are among the most anticipated releases. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with a slightly less powerful 7-core variant. The foldable will sport a thinner design, drawing inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. It will have an 8-inch foldable display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. While the S Pen might not be supported, the device is expected to remain sleek, measuring just 4.9mm thick when open.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will focus on affordability and style, featuring the Exynos 2500 chipset. It will likely come with a larger 6.85-inch inner display and a 4-inch cover screen, making it a more practical option for daily use. Despite weaker-than-expected sales of the previous generation, Samsung continues to shape the foldable market with these highly anticipated models.

2. Oppo Find N5

Oppo's Find N5 is set to make waves as one of the thinnest foldables in the market. Expected to measure just 3.7mm when unfolded, the device will feature a titanium body and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will also include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and a large 5,700mAh battery with fast charging support. Oppo has teased its durability with an IPX9 water resistance rating, making it highly resistant to high-pressure water jets. With stylus support and a potential global release under the OnePlus Open 2 brand, the Find N5 will be a formidable competitor in the foldable space.

3. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2

Xiaomi's Mix Flip 2 builds on the success of its predecessor, offering a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a larger 5,600mAh battery, and a lighter body. The device will likely switch its telephoto lens for a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, paired with a 50MP main camera. The 6.85-inch LTPO OLED main display and 4-inch cover screen will return, along with an IPX8 water resistance rating and wireless charging support. Xiaomi is expected to position the Mix Flip 2 as a strong competitor to Samsung's Z Flip series, particularly with its attractive pricing.

4. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to launch in September 2025. It will build on the success of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, retaining the signature square folding design. The device will feature the Tensor G5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and storage options of 256GB and 512 GB. Android 16 is expected to offer enhanced multitasking and foldable-specific features. While camera upgrades are rumoured, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is likely to stick with a 48MP primary sensor, alongside ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola is preparing to launch the Razr 60 Ultra, an upgrade to the Razr 50 Ultra. The device will feature the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset and a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED inner display, along with a 4-inch cover screen. A dual-camera setup is expected, with 50MP main and 50MP telephoto sensors. The Razr 60 Ultra has already received BIS certification and is expected to launch in early 2025, continuing Motorola's focus on compact foldable designs.