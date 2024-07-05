 Top AI chatbots you can download on an Android mobile phone right away: Microsoft Copilot, Meta AI, and more | Mobile News

Top AI chatbots you can download on an Android mobile phone right away: Microsoft Copilot, Meta AI, and more

Android has been at the forefront of generative AI developments, offering a variety of AI bots on the platform. Here are four bots that can bring a lot of functionality to your device

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 05 2024, 16:57 IST
Meta AI
Meta AI is accessible using WhatsApp, Instagram and more. (HT Tech)

Generative AI chatbots have been the talk of the town, and now that these bots, based on various Large Language Models, have matured, their app versions have made it to platforms such as Android to make it convenient for users to access them. Now, there's a selection to choose from, but here we have listed the most important and value-adding bots. Read on to know more.

Also Read

Google Gemini

Earlier, Gemini, or Bard as it was called before, was only available as a website-only experience, but recently Google has released the Gemini app in the Play Store. When you download it, it replaces Google Assistant as your default assistant, and this is where it has an edge compared to other bots on this list. It acts as a native app and just works seamlessly on compatible Android devices, no matter if it's a Google Pixel or a Samsung Galaxy. It can accomplish everything that Google Assistant could, and then obviously build on that using generative AI power, such as generating images, and more.

Microsoft Copilot

Formerly known as Bing Chat, Microsoft Copilot is based on OpenAI's GPT 4 LLM and is available as a standalone app for Android. It lets you accomplish a wide range of tasks, such as generating images, quizzing you on topics, correcting text, and more. What's interesting is that you can also use Microsoft Copilot inside the Telegram app as well, using the official Copilot bot.

You may be interested in

28% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹114,999₹159,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read

Meta AI

While you can't get it independently, the Meta AI bot is part of Meta platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp, and you can access it from them. We have listed some of the coolest tricks you can do using the Meta AI bot here. You can read the article for an in-depth understanding of what it can do.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT has to be the most popular AI bot out there, thanks to its first-mover advantage and feature-rich experience it brings to the table. No wonder Apple is also integrating it for Apple Intelligence. ChatGPT is available as a standalone app for both Android and iOS, and after a slew of updates, it has become even more useful. The highlight of the app experience has to be ChatGPT Voice, which, using GPT 4, can sound like a human and has the ability to carry a natural conversation.

Also Read

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 16:57 IST
Trending: iphone 16 vs iphone 15: 4 big changes and more on what apple is planning for september 2024 iphone 16 pro vs iphone 15 pro: what new will apple bring in september 2024? amazon fire tv stick 4k review: elevates any tv, old or new iphone 16 to boast new samsung cmos sensor to upgrade camera performance: report iphone 16 pro launch: 4 reasons not to wait, and why to buy iphone 15 pro now iphone 16 launch in september 2024: specs, ai features and more- here’s everything we know so far meta ai on whatsapp: 5 cool tricks you can do - from generating images to group trip recommendations oneplus 12r, redmi note 13 pro, samsung galaxy watch 4 classic: check top tech deals of the week samsung galaxy unpacked 2024: galaxy z fold 6, z flip 6 and 3 more devices to launch- all details honor 200 series smartphone amazon listing goes live ahead of launch- specifications, price and more details
Home Mobile Mobile News Top AI chatbots you can download on an Android mobile phone right away: Microsoft Copilot, Meta AI, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic Games says Apple stalling launch of its game store in Europe

Epic Games says Apple stalling launch of its game store in Europe
GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details

GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: What we know so far
GTA 6

GTA 6 could use AI Motion capture for hyper-realistic character movements, patent suggests: All details
Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch

Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch: Know what’s cooking

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Smart BLDC Fans Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
keyboard combos

4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more
Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients

Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more for proactive health monitoring

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets