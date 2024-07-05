Top AI chatbots you can download on an Android mobile phone right away: Microsoft Copilot, Meta AI, and more

Generative AI chatbots have been the talk of the town, and now that these bots, based on various Large Language Models, have matured, their app versions have made it to platforms such as Android to make it convenient for users to access them. Now, there's a selection to choose from, but here we have listed the most important and value-adding bots. Read on to know more.

Google Gemini

Earlier, Gemini, or Bard as it was called before, was only available as a website-only experience, but recently Google has released the Gemini app in the Play Store. When you download it, it replaces Google Assistant as your default assistant, and this is where it has an edge compared to other bots on this list. It acts as a native app and just works seamlessly on compatible Android devices, no matter if it's a Google Pixel or a Samsung Galaxy. It can accomplish everything that Google Assistant could, and then obviously build on that using generative AI power, such as generating images, and more.

Microsoft Copilot

Formerly known as Bing Chat, Microsoft Copilot is based on OpenAI's GPT 4 LLM and is available as a standalone app for Android. It lets you accomplish a wide range of tasks, such as generating images, quizzing you on topics, correcting text, and more. What's interesting is that you can also use Microsoft Copilot inside the Telegram app as well, using the official Copilot bot.

Meta AI

While you can't get it independently, the Meta AI bot is part of Meta platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp, and you can access it from them. We have listed some of the coolest tricks you can do using the Meta AI bot here. You can read the article for an in-depth understanding of what it can do.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT has to be the most popular AI bot out there, thanks to its first-mover advantage and feature-rich experience it brings to the table. No wonder Apple is also integrating it for Apple Intelligence. ChatGPT is available as a standalone app for both Android and iOS, and after a slew of updates, it has become even more useful. The highlight of the app experience has to be ChatGPT Voice, which, using GPT 4, can sound like a human and has the ability to carry a natural conversation.

