Top phones under 40000: Oppo Reno10, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro in list

Over the past few years, smartphone buyers have become more reliant on mid-range smartphones as they have features and designs that almost mimic the flagship phones. After all, who does not want a premium-performance smartphone at a reasonable price? While there are plenty of mid-range options available in the market, we have curated a list of top phones under 40000 to narrow down your search and provide you with the best option which you can opt for. The phones under 40000 list includes Oppo Reno10, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro and more

Notably, whenever you are looking for a new smartphone, check the processor, battery, camera, speakers and other specs and see if they meet your needs. You also must check what rival brands are offering. So, if you are looking for a reasonable upgrade then check the list of phones under 40000.

Top phones under 40000

Oppo Reno10: The smartphone comes with a massive 6.74-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Processor coupled with 8 GB and 256GB internal storage. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery with a 67 W SUPERVOOC charger. The Oppo Reno 10 is equipped with a 64 MP main camera, a 32 MP Telephoto camera along with a 32 MP selfie camera. Additionally, it offers dual stereo speakers, a screencast feature, IR remote control, smart AOD functionality and Auto Pixelate for safe file transfer.

Samsung Galaxy A54: The Samsung smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness for effortless visibility during direct sunlight. It is powered by Exynos 1380 chipset for powerful performance. For photography, it comes with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra wide camera, and a 5MP depth camera. In front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with super fast charging.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and an independent gaming chip for improved FPS, display, battery life and performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to keep all your games, data, files, and more. It features a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens along with a 16MP front camera. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with support for rapid 120W flash charging which claims to charge the device from 1 to 50 percent within 8 minutes.

Poco F5: The Poco smartphone boosts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP OIS camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery supported by 67W fast charging which claims to charge the device up to 50% in 12 minutes.

Honor 90: The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Quad-Curved floating AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple camera setup which consists of a 200MP ultra-clear main camera, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 2MP Depth Camera. In the front, it boosts a 50MP selfie camera. The Honor 90 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery for long lasting smartphone performance.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: It features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a triple camera setup which has a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera along with a 32 MP front camera. It is powered by an Octa-core Exynos 2100 Processor for smooth performance. It has an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It supports a 4500 mAh battery with super fast charging and wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy A53: The Samsung smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a powerful 5nm Octa-Core processor for smooth performance. It features a quad camera setup which has a 64MP rear camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro camera. In front, it comes with a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W super fast charging support.

Tecno Phantom X2: It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor which comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 internal storage. For Photography, it features a 64MP RGBW(G+P) OIS main camera and a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed with a 5160mAh battery and comes with 45W fast charging support.

OnePlus 11R: The OnePlus smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor for powerful performance. It comes with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB internal storage. It sports triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is backed by 5000 mAh which comes with 100W SuperVOOC charging support.

Vivo V29: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor for improved performance coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a 50MP OIS night camera, an 8MP Wide-Angle camera, and a 2 MP bokeh camera. In front, it sports a 50 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4600mAh battery and supports 80W FlashCharge.

All these phones are available for under Rs.40000 on Amazon. These smartphone options will help you in your research to make the right decision. Make sure to adhere to your needs and then pick the right smartphone that meet current requirements.