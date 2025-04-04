Trump tariffs could skyrocket iPhone prices by 40%: Here’s how much it may impact your pockets

A potential rise in iPhone prices is on the horizon, thanks to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Consumers planning to upgrade their phones may soon face a price increase of up to 40%, depending on whether Apple decides to absorb or pass on the additional costs.

Tariffs Put Apple in a Tough Spot

The 54% tariff on U.S. imports from China places Apple in a difficult position. Most of its devices are manufactured in China, and the decision to either absorb the costs or increase prices could significantly impact the price of its products in the U.S. While Apple could choose to maintain its profit margins by covering the additional taxes, analysts suggest that passing the tariff cost onto customers would lead to a major price hike.

Global Supply Chain Faces Added Pressure

The impact of the tariffs extends beyond just the iPhone. In today's globalised supply chain, most electronics are assembled overseas with components sourced worldwide. Tariffs on imports from multiple countries make it inevitable that the cost of producing gadgets will rise, impacting everything from phones to laptops.

According to analysts at Rosenblatt Securities (via Reuters), iPhone prices could rise by up to 43%. The iPhone 16, priced at $799, could jump to around $1,142. For the premium iPhone 16 Pro Max, the price could increase from $1,599 to approximately $2,300. Even the lower-priced iPhone 16e, which debuted at $599, could soar to $856 after tariffs are applied.

While these figures are based on the assumption that Apple will pass on the full impact of the tariff to consumers, not everyone agrees on how high the prices will go. Analysts like Angelo Zino from CFRA Research suggest that Apple's sales decline could prevent such large price hikes. Zino predicts that Apple might only raise prices by 5% to 10%, despite the tariffs.

Apple's stock price has already felt the effects of the uncertainty, dropping by 9.42%, erasing nearly all of the gains from the past year. This decline raises questions about the future of Apple's pricing strategy and the potential long-term effects of these tariffs.