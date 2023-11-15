UK buyer receives fake iPhone 15 Pro Max after ordering online

In a very rare event, a UK man ordered an iPhone 15 Pro Max online, but received a fake iPhone which looked like the newly introduced iPhone. The buyer reported the scams and said that the smartphone he received was an Android device which was designed to look like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The shocking and rare scam occurred even after ordering the device from the official website of Apple. Know more about the iPhone scam which took place in the UK.

iPhone 15 Pro Max scam

Android Authority reported a scam which the buyer shared online on Reddit claiming that he received an Android smartphone instead of an iPhone 15 Pro Max which he ordered online through the Apple website. The buyer shared that he followed all the instructions and even kept track of the delivery. The buyer received frequent emails from Apple as well as the delivery partner named Dynamic Parcel Distribution (DPD).

When the iPhone was delivered, the buyer was sceptical about the screen protector and upon activating it, noticed that it did not have an OLED display. He further stated that the poor setup process made the buyer realise that it's not iOS but an Android device which which has been designed as an iPhone 15 Pro Max clone. The buyer further explained, “I managed to skip all the setup screens and get into the phone. It has facebook, youtube and tiktok installed already, the OS is glitchy and horrible, the camera is like a slideshow and crashes if you try to use any UI element on screen.”

Such cases do happen during the delivery process. This also shows that there has been some lag during the security check which led to the scam. However, this is concerning as buyers pay hundreds of pounds to buy such premium products.

However, the issue looks to have ended well as, to solve this problem, the buyer instantly raised the issue to Apple and they have promised to deliver the product.

