Icon

UK buyer receives fake iPhone 15 Pro Max after ordering online

A buyer received an Android smartphone instead of an iPhone 15 Pro Max after ordering online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 13:43 IST
Icon
Vivo phones under 15000: Check out the top 5 models
iPhone 15 Pro Max
1/6 Vivo phones under 15000: Gone are the days when only a few smartphones were available. Thanks to new technology, smartphone brands can now offer lots of great features at affordable prices. The big phone companies are now focusing on making mid-range smartphones, and the category of phones under 15000 is one of the most competitive. These phones have impressive hardware, sleek designs, and long-lasting batteries, making them great value for your money. If you are thinking about getting a new Vivo phone, we have put together a list for you. So, check out the top 5 Vivo phones under 15000 with powerful features. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 1. Vivo T1 44W: If you want a phone that charges super fast, the Vivo T1 44W is a great choice. It supports 44W fast charging, which means it can fill up half of its 5000mAh battery in just 28 minutes. Other features of the Vivo T1 44W include a 6.44-inch FullHD AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (you can expand it up to 1TB), 50-megapixel triple cameras, and a 16-megapixel front camera. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 2. Vivo Y21G: The Vivo Y21G has a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The Y21G supports 18W fast charging and has a 5000mAh battery. However, you should check out its processor and camera performance to get a better idea about its capabilities. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 3. Vivo U20: The Vivo U20 has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. It also has a 5000mAh lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging support. The U20 features an AI triple rear camera (16MP + 8MP + 2MP) and a 16MP selfie camera. With the Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, the Vivo U20 is a good choice for gamers. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 4. Vivo Y16: The Vivo Y16 comes with a 13MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera. Its 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display provides clear and immersive visuals. The phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, along with 10W fast charging for its 5000mAh battery, ensuring long battery life. (Vivo)
image caption
6/6 5. Vivo Y17s: The Vivo Y17s features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with an 8MP front camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor for creating bokeh effects. This smartphone has a 6.56-inch display, supports 15W fast charging, and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Now you have the scoop on some of the best Vivo phones under 15,000. You can choose the one that suits your needs the best. (Amazon)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
icon View all Images
A UK buyer was scammed after he received an iPhone-like Android smartphone instead of iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Unsplash)

In a very rare event, a UK man ordered an iPhone 15 Pro Max online, but received a fake iPhone which looked like the newly introduced iPhone. The buyer reported the scams and said that the smartphone he received was an Android device which was designed to look like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The shocking and rare scam occurred even after ordering the device from the official website of Apple. Know more about the iPhone scam which took place in the UK.

iPhone 15 Pro Max scam

Android Authority reported a scam which the buyer shared online on Reddit claiming that he received an Android smartphone instead of an iPhone 15 Pro Max which he ordered online through the Apple website. The buyer shared that he followed all the instructions and even kept track of the delivery. The buyer received frequent emails from Apple as well as the delivery partner named Dynamic Parcel Distribution (DPD).

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

When the iPhone was delivered, the buyer was sceptical about the screen protector and upon activating it, noticed that it did not have an OLED display. He further stated that the poor setup process made the buyer realise that it's not iOS but an Android device which which has been designed as an iPhone 15 Pro Max clone. The buyer further explained, “I managed to skip all the setup screens and get into the phone. It has facebook, youtube and tiktok installed already, the OS is glitchy and horrible, the camera is like a slideshow and crashes if you try to use any UI element on screen.”

Such cases do happen during the delivery process. This also shows that there has been some lag during the security check which led to the scam. However, this is concerning as buyers pay hundreds of pounds to buy such premium products.

However, the issue looks to have ended well as, to solve this problem, the buyer instantly raised the issue to Apple and they have promised to deliver the product.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 13:43 IST
Home Mobile News UK buyer receives fake iPhone 15 Pro Max after ordering online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon