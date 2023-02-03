    Trending News

    Unreal offer! iPhone 12 Mini price drops from 59900 to just 21999; Grab it this way

    If you’re scouring the market for a great deal on a smartphone, then know that Flipkart has an awesome offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. Check out the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 13:27 IST
    iPhone 12 Mini
    Check out the details of this huge price cut on iPhone 12 Mini. (Apple)

    One of the last ever “Mini” smartphones from Apple, the iPhone 12 Mini features all the bells and whistles offered by the flagship iPhone 12, in a compact, 5.4-inch form factor. The smartphone also gets two 12-megapixel cameras which capture images in stunning detail. It features Apple's new A14 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 Mini supports 5G connectivity and MagSafe wireless charging.

    So, if you've been looking to buy a smartphone which offers near-flagship level performance in a compact form factor at a cheaper price, then the iPhone 12 Mini is one of the best smartphones you can buy. Thanks to an offer from Flipkart, it can be bought for just Rs. 21999, against its original price of Rs. 59900!

    So, check out the details of this iPhone 12 Mini Flipkart offer here.

    iPhone 12 Mini discount

    Flipkart has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 21999. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 41999, giving you a huge initial discount of 29 percent!

    That is not all. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

    Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 20000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 21999! This makes it the cheapest iPhone that you can buy today.

    However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    iPhone 12 Mini bank offers

    Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon for February / March 2023.

    So, hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone 12 Mini deal before it runs out!

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 13:08 IST
