Unreal! Pay just 14999 for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G priced at whopping 74999

Want a Samsung Galaxy smartphone from the S series by paying a lot less than its market price? The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G worth Rs. 74999 is on offer with a massive discount. The phone can be yours for just Rs. 14999 with the help of some amazing offers on Flipkart. Though the deal sounds unreal, you can opt for the discount and exchange offer being provided on the ecommerce website to get the phone under Rs. 15000. Flipkart is also offering bank offers and freebies on the device. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price and offers on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price drop on Flipkart: Offer details

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available with a whopping discount of 53 percent on Flipkart. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 74999 can be purchased for Rs. 34999. Also, you will have to pay an additional Rs. 69 as secured packaging fee.

Meanwhile, to reduce the price of the phone further, you get the option to opt for exchange and bank offers on Flipkart. To enjoy the benefits of exchange offer, all you need to have is an old smartphone in good working condition. You can exchange your old phone to get further off of up to Rs. 20000 on the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can come down to Rs. 14999.

While the bank offers that can be availed include 10 percent off on Samsung axis Bank credit card; 10 percent off on American Express Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 7500 and above; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; among others.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price drop: How to avail

If you want to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, you will have to visit either the website or the mobile application of Flipkart. Then search for the phone and select the colour and size variant you want to buy. If you have an old smartphone, you can click on buy with exchange. Then proceed to complete the payment making process. You can apply for the bank offers too while making payment, the only condition is you should have the card on which the offer is being provided.