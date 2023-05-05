Unreal price drop offer on Samsung Galaxy A53! Save over 34000 on phone worth 38990

Samsung Galaxy A53 can be purchased with bumper savings today. The phone worth Rs. 38990 can be yours for under Rs. 5000. Know how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 09:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
View all Images
Know how you can get the Samsung Galaxy A53 under Rs. 5000 today. (HT Tech)

If you desire a feature rich smartphone which also gets a big discount, you can consider buying Samsung Galaxy A53 today. The phone worth Rs. 38990 can be purchased by paying a lot less by availing discount and other offers on Flipkart. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Galaxy A53 can be reduced to as low as under Rs. 5000. Here are the offer details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A53: How to get it at a reduced rate

The price of the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A53 has fallen massively on Flipkart. The device is available at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 31999 against Rs. 38990 on the ecommerce platform today. This means that on ordering the phone today you will just have to pay the discounted amount. That is, you will be able to save straight away Rs. 6991 on Flipkart.

However, if you are looking for further price reduction, you will have to opt for the exchange and bank offers. In order to avail the phone on exchange you need to have an old device in a good working condition which can fetch you maximum benefits on exchange. On exchange, you can get up to Rs. 28250 further off, which also includes a special discount of Rs. 2000. Combining both the discount and the exchange offer (If you get the maximum benefit), the price of the Samsung Galaxy A53 can fall to Rs. 3749.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Meanwhile, it can be known that Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the device including- 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1250 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; extra Rs. 500 off on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on a Net Cart Value of Rs. 25000 and above; Rs. 100 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet on minimum order Value of Rs. 1000, valid once per Paytm account; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Samsung Galaxy A53

Running on Exynos Octa Core chipset, the Galaxy A53 is a 5G device. It gets a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED Display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 5000mAh battery. It also houses a quad rear camera setup (64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP) along with a selfie camera of 32MP.

First Published Date: 05 May, 09:54 IST
Tags:
Unreal price drop offer on Samsung Galaxy A53! Save over 34000 on phone worth 38990
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets