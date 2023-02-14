    Trending News

    Valentine's Day is here! Gift iPhone 12 Mini to your loved one at just 21999

    Looking for a great smartphone to gift your loved one? Know that Flipkart has a great offer on the iPhone 12 Mini live right now. Check the offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 14 2023, 10:29 IST
    iPhone 12 Mini has received a huge price drop on Flipkart.

    One of the last ever “Mini” smartphones from Apple, the iPhone 12 Mini features all the bells and whistles offered by the flagship iPhone 12, in a compact, 5.4-inch form factor. The smartphone also gets two 12-megapixel cameras which capture images in stunning detail. Thus, it makes one of the best gifts for your partner on Valentine's Day! So, if you've been looking for the perfect gift to give to your loved one, then this iPhone 12 Mini deal is an ideal one.

    The iPhone 12 Mini can be bought for just Rs. 21999, against its original price of Rs. 59900 thanks to an offer on Flipkart! So, check out the offer details here.

    iPhone 12 Mini discount

    Flipkart has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini as part of its Valentine's Day special offers. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, after the discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 21999. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 41999, giving you a huge initial discount of 29 percent!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    That is not all. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

    Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 20000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. This takes down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to just Rs. 21999! This makes it the cheapest iPhone that you can buy today.

    However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    B08L5WHFT9

    iPhone 12 Mini bank offers

    Get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Moreover, customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

    So, make your partner feel special and gift the iPhone 12 Mini with this amazing Flipkart deal!

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 10:29 IST
