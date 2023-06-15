Vanilla iPhone 15 to get a big camera boost with this iPhone 14 Pro feature

Planning to buy the iPhone 15 after launch? It could have an amazing camera, courtesy this big Apple upgrade.

Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 17:33 IST
iPhone 15 is set to get a new primary camera. (Unsplash)

There's been a lot of activity in the Apple ecosystem. Just 10 days ago, Apple unveiled iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and more, the latest software for its iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. In addition, the Cupertino-based tech giant also unveiled a new MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, as well as its first-ever mixed reality headset called Vision Pro. While several features that are coming to iPhones were demonstrated at this event, no information about Apple's next iPhone series was revealed, and that is being kept a secret for the Fall event.

But rumours and leaks have given us a hint about the hardware upgrades that could be offered with the iPhone 15 series, and this latest one could be great news for those looking to buy the vanilla iPhone 15.

iPhone 15 camera boost

While the standard iPhone 15 variants are likely to continue with the same dual camera setup, it could get a massive upgrade with a new 48MP sensor, which only the Pro variants are currently equipped with. This news comes from a report seen by ITHome (via TechRadar). According to the report, Sony has asked semiconductor manufacturer TSMC to help in fulfilling this high-demand order as every model in the iPhone 15 series is expected to feature a primary 48MP camera.

Currently, the standard iPhone 14 has a 12MP dual camera setup, which is nearly identical to the one in the iPhone 13, albeit with subtle upgrades in terms of aperture size. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro models were the first iPhones to get this new 48MP primary camera. If you think this would bridge the gap between the standard and the Pro models of the iPhone 15 series, then you're wrong! Most likely because iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are set to get substantial camera upgrades of their own.

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera upgrades

While the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to get the same camera system as their predecessors including the 48MP Sony IMX803 sensor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will also get a new periscope lens. According to a report by MacRumors, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom of the current iPhones.

This new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5X-6X optical zoom, which is almost double the 3X zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 17:33 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets