Vivo issues urgent warning for smartphone users doing this BIG mistake

Vivo has issued a warning to users about the risks associated with certain screen protectors, particularly UV-cured tempered glass models often used on curved displays. While these protectors are popular for offering full-edge coverage, the company cautions that improper installation or substandard materials can result in significant functionality problems.

In a statement, Vivo highlighted the “unique risks” associated with UV-cured protectors, especially when used improperly. The company pointed out that UV glue, a common adhesive for screen protector installation, can lead to several issues that compromise the phone's performance and user experience. Vivo's warning focuses on the impact UV glue can have, especially on curved screens where the adhesive is more likely to cause complications.

Risks of UV-Cured Screen Protectors

Vivo outlined five key issues that can arise from using UV glue during screen protector installation:

Audio Interference: The glue can obstruct speaker holes, leading to distorted sound or muffled audio output.

Button Malfunctions: If the glue seeps into the side buttons, it may cause them to stick or malfunction.

Air Bubble Issues: Air bubbles during installation can cause glue to enter sensitive areas like the receiver or side buttons, leading to further noise or button problems.

SIM Tray Problems & Water Resistance: If UV glue seeps into the SIM tray, it can make insertion and removal difficult, potentially damaging the water-resistant seal.

Aesthetic and Material Damage: The glue can damage materials like leather battery covers, causing bulging or peeling, and may affect the camera frame by causing paint to peel.

Vivo made it clear that damage from improper installation, especially by unauthorised technicians, is not covered under warranty. The company stressed that users should only trust authorised service centres for applying original protective films.

How to Safeguard Your Phone

To avoid these issues, Vivo recommends using only its original screen protectors, which are available at authorised service centres. These protectors are specifically designed for each Vivo model, ensuring optimal fit and protection. For users opting for UV-cured tempered glass protectors, Vivo advised extra care during installation. Before applying any adhesive, users should cover sensitive areas such as the receiver, buttons, and SIM card tray with the provided sealing film to prevent the glue from causing damage.