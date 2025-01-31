Vivo overtakes Xiaomi, claims top spot in India’s smartphone market, Samsung slips to third place

Vivo has overtaken Xiaomi and Samsung to become India’s top smartphone brand in 2024, marking a significant shift in the country’s smartphone market landscape.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jan 31 2025, 18:50 IST
Vivo X200 Pro launched in India: 5 Key things you should know about
Vivo Phones
1/6 The Vivo X200 series has officially launched in India. The lineup includes the standard Vivo X200 and the X200 Pro. Both models include a flagship MediaTek chipset and cater to premium smartphone users. Let’s take a look at what  X200 Pro has in store for you. (Aishwarya Panda)
2/6 Vivo X200 Pro Design and Display: The Vivo X200 series introduces a refreshed design with curved edges. The Vivo X200 Pro features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO quad-curved display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. (Vivo)
3/6 Camera Enhancements: The Vivo X200 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup. It includes a 50MP ZEISS True Color main camera, a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. (Aishwarya Panda)
4/6 Performance and Battery: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the Vivo X200 Pro features advanced performance. It houses a 6,000mAh battery, offering extended usage. (Aishwarya Panda)
5/6 Price and Availability: The Vivo X200 Pro starts at Rs. 94,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Sales begin on December 19, 2024, via Amazon and other platforms. (Aishwarya Panda)
6/6 Launch Offers: HDFC Bank and select card users can avail of a 10 percent cashback on purchases. The X200 Pro is available in Titanium Grey and Cosmos Black. (Aishwarya Panda)
Vivo overtakes Xiaomi and Samsung to become India’s top-selling smartphone brand. (HT Tech)

Vivo has claimed the top spot in India's smartphone market, surpassing Xiaomi and Samsung in a historic shift. In 2024, Vivo secured the best-selling smartphone brand position, with Xiaomi trailing closely at second and Samsung sliding to third. Oppo, while dropping to fourth, showed an improvement in its performance as the year came to a close. Apple also had a standout year, seeing significant growth. Despite nearly no growth in the total number of smartphones sold, the revenue from sales hit an all-time high, according to Counterpoint Research.

Premium Phones Drive Revenue Growth

A rise in the purchase of premium phones fueled the revenue surge, with devices priced above Rs. 30,000 accounting for the growth. This segment led to a 9% increase in revenue, marking the highest-ever figure for the smartphone market in India. A total of 153 million smartphones were sold in 2024, a modest 1% rise from the previous year. In contrast, sales of budget smartphones under 10,000 saw a sharp decline, with sales dropping nearly by a third. Factors like inflation and higher prices made affordable options less attractive, while financing and exchange offers made premium models more accessible.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Experts point out that the Indian smartphone market is evolving. Fewer people are purchasing their first smartphones, and existing users are holding on to their devices longer before upgrading. When they do upgrade, they tend to choose phones with enhanced features, better cameras, and improved processors.

Key highlights from 2024 include:

  • 5G smartphones now make up 78% of all sales.
  • MediaTek powered 52% of smartphones, followed by Qualcomm at 25%.
  • Nothing emerged as the fastest-growing brand, with a 577% increase in sales.
  • Motorola made a successful comeback, doubling its sales since 2022.

Despite a 4 percent drop in sales in the last quarter, flagship models continued to thrive, with brands focusing on improving cameras, AI features, and overall performance.

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 18:50 IST
