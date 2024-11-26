Vivo S20 and S20 Pro key features and design confirmed ahead of official launch event- All details

Vivo is preparing to launch its new S20 series in China on November 28, succeeding the Vivo S19 lineup. Ahead of the official reveal, the company has teased the design and key specifications through promotional images.

Vivo S20 Pro Features

The latest teaser confirms that the Vivo S20 Pro will feature a micro quad-curved screen in a purple color option. The design will combine the appearance of a flat screen with the feel of a curved panel. The new model will also introduce a portrait telephoto lens, with a 100x zoom feature marked on the camera module. The Pro version will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, an upgrade from the Dimensity 9200+ in the Vivo S19. Additionally, Vivo has highlighted its "Blue Crystal technology" for improved thermal efficiency in the S20 Pro.

Vivo S20 Features

The Vivo S20 will be slimmer at 7.19mm thick and will feature a flat screen. A key upgrade in this model is its 6,500mAh battery using semi-solid-state technology, which provides a larger battery without increasing the phone's size. For reference, the Vivo S19 had a 6,000mAh battery. The Vivo S20 will also introduce features such as 'Dopamine Live Dynamic Photos' and a new film camera mode. Both the S20 and S20 Pro models will be available in Gold and Purple colors, inspired by phoenix feathers.

Vivo S20 series: Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

The Vivo S20 series will sport a BOE Q10 OLED display. While the exact size remains unclear, rumors suggest a 6.67-inch screen, slightly smaller than the 6.78-inch display found on the previous Vivo S19. The standard Vivo S20 may be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, similar to the previous model. The S20 Pro is expected to house a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, along with a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies. Meanwhile, the standard S20 will feature a 50MP + 8MP dual-camera setup and a 50MP selfie camera, matching the configuration found in the Vivo S19.

The Vivo S20 series will also include a 6,500mAh battery in the standard model, while the Pro version may come with a slightly smaller battery and could support 90W fast charging.