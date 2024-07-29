Vivo secretly launches Vivo Y18i in India: Price, specifications, features and more

Vivo has silently introduced the Vivo Y18i to the Indian market, adding to its budget-friendly Y series lineup. The new smartphone has some amazing features on a budget. If you are planning to buy a budget-friendly smartphone for yourself or your loved ones, you just got your hands on the right one. Below listed is the price and specs of this newly released smartphone.

Vivo Y18i: Price and Availability

The Vivo Y18i is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the single variant that includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is available in Gem Green and Space Black colour options. The device is expected to be available through offline retail channels across India.

Vivo Y18i: Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y18i runs Funtouch OS 14, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 × 720 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth visual experience. Under the hood, it is equipped with a Unisoc T612 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The internal storage of 64GB can be expanded up to 8GB by utilizing unused onboard storage.

For photography, the Vivo Y18i has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front camera. The device also supports expandable storage via a MicroSD card, providing additional space for users' data and media.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y18i includes options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB 2.0 port. The smartphone is equipped with several sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. Additionally, it has an IP54-rated build, making it resistant to dust and splashes.

The Vivo Y18i houses a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring a substantial amount of usage time. The device measures 163.05 × 75.58 × 8.39mm and weighs 185 grams, making it a reasonably lightweight option in its category.

With the introduction of the Vivo Y18i, Vivo continues to cater to the budget segment of the Indian smartphone market. The device offers a balanced mix of essential features and specifications, making it a viable option for cost-conscious consumers. Despite the lack of an official announcement, the listing on Vivo's India website indicates the company's intent to capture attention in the competitive budget smartphone space.

