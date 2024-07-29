 Vivo secretly launches Vivo Y18i in India: Price, specifications, features and more | Mobile News

Vivo secretly launches Vivo Y18i in India: Price, specifications, features and more

Vivo has secretly introduced the Vivo Y18i to the Indian market, featuring a 6.56-inch HD+ display, Unisoc T612 chipset, 4GB RAM, a dual rear camera setup and much more.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 06:49 IST
Vivo secretly launches Vivo Y18i in India: Price, specifications, features and more
The Vivo Y18i features a 6.56-inch HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup, offering a budget-friendly option in the Indian smartphone market. (Vivo)

Vivo has silently introduced the Vivo Y18i to the Indian market, adding to its budget-friendly Y series lineup. The new smartphone has some amazing features on a budget. If you are planning to buy a budget-friendly smartphone for yourself or your loved ones, you just got your hands on the right one. Below listed is the price and specs of this newly released smartphone.

Also Read: iPhone 15 best deal on Amazon vs Flipkart: Check price, discount to get the best offer

You may be interested in

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
  • Eclipse Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹115,290
Check details
19% OFF
Vivo Y200 Pro
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,999₹25,999
Buy now
20% OFF
vivo V30e
  • Velvet Red
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹26,499₹32,999
Buy now
14% OFF
Vivo T3x
  • Crimson Bliss
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹14,999₹17,499
Buy now

Vivo Y18i: Price and Availability

The Vivo Y18i is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the single variant that includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is available in Gem Green and Space Black colour options. The device is expected to be available through offline retail channels across India.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: NASA finds potential signs of ancient life in Mars rock samples: Details unveiled

Vivo Y18i: Specifications and Features

The Vivo Y18i runs Funtouch OS 14, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 × 720 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth visual experience. Under the hood, it is equipped with a Unisoc T612 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The internal storage of 64GB can be expanded up to 8GB by utilizing unused onboard storage.

For photography, the Vivo Y18i has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front camera. The device also supports expandable storage via a MicroSD card, providing additional space for users' data and media.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y18i includes options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB 2.0 port. The smartphone is equipped with several sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. Additionally, it has an IP54-rated build, making it resistant to dust and splashes.

The Vivo Y18i houses a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring a substantial amount of usage time. The device measures 163.05 × 75.58 × 8.39mm and weighs 185 grams, making it a reasonably lightweight option in its category.

Also Read: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 price, design leaked ahead of launch: Heres everything you need to know

With the introduction of the Vivo Y18i, Vivo continues to cater to the budget segment of the Indian smartphone market. The device offers a balanced mix of essential features and specifications, making it a viable option for cost-conscious consumers. Despite the lack of an official announcement, the listing on Vivo's India website indicates the company's intent to capture attention in the competitive budget smartphone space.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 06:49 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 15 best deal on amazon vs flipkart: check price, discount to get the best offer iphone 15 pro price drops in india along with iphone 14: here's how much apple is charging now will iphone 16 pro max and iphone 16 pro be cheaper if apple make them in india? iphone 14 available with 23% discount on amazon: check price, specifications and more ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 13 now available with over rs. 10000 discount on amazon: check price, benefits and more iphone 15 pro max gets price cut on amazon ahead of iphone 16 series launch, check details google pixel 9 promo video leaked ahead of launch, key features revealed- check details iqoo z9s series india launch confirmed: design, specifications and everything we know samsung galaxy s25 ultra battery details tipped and it does not sound good- all details
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo secretly launches Vivo Y18i in India: Price, specifications, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets