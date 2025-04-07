Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details

Vivo is set to unveil its exciting new devices on April 21, including the X200 Ultra, X200s, Pad5 Pro, Pad SE, and Watch 5. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 07 2025, 13:35 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives: Vivo X200 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and more
Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200s
1/5 iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple’s newest high-end model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone is powered by an A18 Pro chip offering powerful performance and 8GB RAM. The smartphone is also known for advanced Apple Intelligence features which consists of a suite of AI features. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features an impressive triple-setup camera.  (Apple Hub)
image caption
2/5 Vivo X200 Pro: Another smartphone which has become the talk of the town is the Vivo X200 Pro. The smartphone is popular due to its camera performance and 200MP telephoto lens that captures great quality images. The Vivo X200 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, offering powerful performance and ease in multitasking, making it a great alternative to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.  (Aishwarya Panda)
Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200s
3/5 OnePlus 13: This smartphone recently made its debut in the global market with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Both devices offer powerful specifications and features, however, buyers can get flagship performance with OnePlus 13 at a much lower price than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, it could be a great alternative if you are looking for affordable flagships. (OnePlus)
Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200s
4/5 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Another popular smartphone to consider is the Pixel 9 Pro XL which was launched last year with some eye-catching design, Tensor G4 chip, AI features, and more. This smartphone provides several similar AI features as the  Galaxy S25 Ultra since both of the smartphones have partnered to make AI accessible. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has one advantage over Samsung as it offers 16GB RAM, whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 12GB RAM. (Google)
image caption
5/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro: Lastly, we have the Oppo Find X8 Pro which is also known for its exceptional camera capabilities. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and offers 12GB RAM for seamless and lag-free performance. Oppo also offers on-device AI, making the technology useful and accessible to its users. (Oppo)
Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200s
icon View all Images
Vivo will launch X200 Ultra, Vivo X200s, tablets, and smartwatch in China on April 21. (Aishwarya Panda)

Vivo is gearing up for an exciting launch event on April 21, where it will unveil the much-anticipated X200 Ultra and X200s smartphones. Additionally, this release will be accompanied by the launch of the Vivo Pad5 Pro, Pad SE, and the Vivo Watch5, expanding the brand's lineup in various product categories.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Key Features and Design (Rumoured)

The Vivo X200 Ultra has been generating buzz ever since the company teased its release. Now, we have the first official look at the phone's rear design. The X200 Ultra will feature a sleek white finish with vertical stripes on the back, while a red variant has been spotted in leaked images. Unlike the striped white version, the red model boasts a smooth, leather-like back. Both versions are equipped with a large, raised camera module.

You may be interested in

Vivo X200 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
₹26,999
Check details
17% OFF
OPPO F29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹23,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now
15% OFF
OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹27,999Original price:₹32,999
Buy now

Also read: iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Leaked image reveals notable difference in thickness

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The X200 Ultra is expected to sport a quad-curved OLED display and integrate two dedicated imaging chips, the VS1 and V3+. The device will also include a new camera button, similar to the one seen on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Powering the X200 Ultra will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device will likely house a 6,000 mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

In terms of imaging, the X200 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple-camera system, including a 50MP Sony LYT-818 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope lens. The device is expected to carry an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Also read: Oppo F29 Pro Review: Polished performer that delivers where it matters

Vivo X200s: What to Expect

Alongside the X200 Ultra, Vivo will also introduce the X200s, an upgraded version of the X200. The X200s is expected to feature a 6.67-inch flat BOE Q10 display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will come with ultra-slim bezels and a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The device will also maintain an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Also read: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ with ‘Energising Scent-Tech' set to launch in India on April 18 - Details

The X200s will house a ZEISS-branded triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens with macro support. Under the hood, the X200s will feature the Dimensity 9400+ chipset, along with a 6,200mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo has confirmed that the X200s will be available in Soft Purple, Mint Green, White, and Black. The design features flat edges and a round camera module, moving away from the curved screen found on the X200.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 13:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 price

Leaked GTA 6 price sparks debate: Could Rockstar's next game set a new price standard?
Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass may add GTA 5 in April to prepare players for GTA 6 launch - Details
iPhone Nintendo DS emulator

iPhone users can now play Nintendo DS games online with Android and console gamers worldwide
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5: Features, game lineup, pricing, and more details revealed
GTA 6 trailer 2

Did Rockstar Games reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at CinemaCon? Fans divided over April Fools’ hoax

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets