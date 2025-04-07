Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details

Vivo is gearing up for an exciting launch event on April 21, where it will unveil the much-anticipated X200 Ultra and X200s smartphones. Additionally, this release will be accompanied by the launch of the Vivo Pad5 Pro, Pad SE, and the Vivo Watch5, expanding the brand's lineup in various product categories.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Key Features and Design (Rumoured)

The Vivo X200 Ultra has been generating buzz ever since the company teased its release. Now, we have the first official look at the phone's rear design. The X200 Ultra will feature a sleek white finish with vertical stripes on the back, while a red variant has been spotted in leaked images. Unlike the striped white version, the red model boasts a smooth, leather-like back. Both versions are equipped with a large, raised camera module.

The X200 Ultra is expected to sport a quad-curved OLED display and integrate two dedicated imaging chips, the VS1 and V3+. The device will also include a new camera button, similar to the one seen on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Powering the X200 Ultra will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device will likely house a 6,000 mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

In terms of imaging, the X200 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple-camera system, including a 50MP Sony LYT-818 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope lens. The device is expected to carry an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Vivo X200s: What to Expect

Alongside the X200 Ultra, Vivo will also introduce the X200s, an upgraded version of the X200. The X200s is expected to feature a 6.67-inch flat BOE Q10 display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will come with ultra-slim bezels and a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The device will also maintain an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The X200s will house a ZEISS-branded triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens with macro support. Under the hood, the X200s will feature the Dimensity 9400+ chipset, along with a 6,200mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo has confirmed that the X200s will be available in Soft Purple, Mint Green, White, and Black. The design features flat edges and a round camera module, moving away from the curved screen found on the X200.