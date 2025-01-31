Vivo smartphones are now available to buy on Zepto. Check bank offer and more

The Vivo Y18i and Vivo Y29 are now going to be available on Zepto. This comes amid Zepto's push towards expanding its electronics category with a wide selection of mobiles. This will simplify the process for consumers wishing to buy Vivo smartphones directly from Zepto, offering a fast buying experience. Also, they can now avoid long delivery waits or the hassle of going to the market to purchase smartphones.

Vivo Phones Now On Zepto: Bank Offer

An exclusive bank offer is also available, offering an ICICI Bank discount of a flat 5 percent, with a maximum of ₹5,000 off when purchasing mobile devices over ₹5,000. Note that this is quite limited and is only available until later today, January 31.

What Zepto And Vivo Have To Say

"At Zepto, our Sellers are committed to providing our users with quick, reliable, and affordable solutions for their everyday needs. I thank our sellers for enabling a larger selection of smartphones to our platform which further support this goal," said Abhimanyu Singh, Business Head, Electronics, Zepto. He added, “We are excited to collaborate with vivo India and our Sellers to bring the latest mobile technology directly to our users in a fast, convenient, and seamless way.”

Mr Pankaj Gandhi, Head, Online Business, vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd, said, "vivo India has always been dedicated to delivering cutting-edge smartphones that enhance the lives of our customers. Our collaboration with Zepto reflects our shared commitment to making the latest mobile technology easily accessible and available at the fingertips of users. This partnership will ensure that vivo customers across India can enjoy the convenience of purchasing our products through Zepto's fast and efficient platform."