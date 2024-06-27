Vivo T3 Lite 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Vivo has launched its new entry-level 5G smartphone, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, in India. The device comes with several upgrades including an improved screen, enhanced camera, and better performance. Here are the details about the Vivo T3 Lite 5G's price, specifications, and availability.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It features up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Additionally, up to 6GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

The device has a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a peak brightness of 840 nits, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 269 PPI. On the back, it features a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8 MP front camera.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging, though an adapter is not included in the box. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G: Price and Availability

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/128GB model, and Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is available in Vibrant Green and Majestic Black colors.

Sales will begin on July 4 at 12 noon through Flipkart, Vivo's e-store, and other partner retailers. An exclusive first-day offer includes an instant discount of Rs. 500 for purchases made with HDFC Bank or Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Additionally, Vivo is offering a 10W charger worth Rs. 299 for free as part of its 'Day 1' promotion.