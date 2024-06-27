 Vivo T3 Lite 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs and more | Mobile News

Vivo T3 Lite 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Vivo has introduced its new entry-level 5G smartphone– Vivo T3 Lite 5G– in India. Vivo T3 Lite 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 90Hz display and other attractive specifications.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 16:23 IST
Vivo T3 Lite 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India
Vivo T3 Lite 5G launched in India at a price of 10,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. (Vivo)

Vivo has launched its new entry-level 5G smartphone, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G, in India. The device comes with several upgrades including an improved screen, enhanced camera, and better performance. Here are the details about the Vivo T3 Lite 5G's price, specifications, and availability.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It features up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Additionally, up to 6GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

You may be interested in

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
  • Eclipse Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹115,290
Check details
19% OFF
Vivo Y200 Pro
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,999₹25,999
Buy now
21% OFF
Vivo V30
  • Peacock Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,890₹38,999
Buy now
17% OFF
Vivo Y200e 5G
  • Saffron Delight
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹19,999₹23,999
Buy now

Also read: Samsung begins pre-order reservations for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Watch 7 and Buds 3- Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The device has a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a peak brightness of 840 nits, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 269 PPI. On the back, it features a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8 MP front camera.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under 20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging, though an adapter is not included in the box. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G: Price and Availability

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/128GB model, and Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is available in Vibrant Green and Majestic Black colors.

Also read: iQOO Neo9S Pro+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset set for July release: Here's what to expect

Sales will begin on July 4 at 12 noon through Flipkart, Vivo's e-store, and other partner retailers. An exclusive first-day offer includes an instant discount of Rs. 500 for purchases made with HDFC Bank or Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Additionally, Vivo is offering a 10W charger worth Rs. 299 for free as part of its 'Day 1' promotion.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 14:39 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo T3 Lite 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers
Sony PS3 was launched in 2006 and is home to thousands of acclaimed games, including Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, Resistance, and more.

Sony PS5 could soon support PS3 games via emulation: What we know so far
Fortnite Reload

What is Fortnite Reload and how is it different from the Battle Royale mode of the game: All details
GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits

GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits
2024 has been a monumental year for fans of the RPG genre.

5 must-play RPGs that you can’t afford to miss in 2024: Persona 3 Reload, Stellar Blade, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets