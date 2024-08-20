 Vivo T3 Pro 5G set to launch on Aug 27 in India: Check expected specs, feature, price and more | Mobile News

Vivo T3 Pro 5G set to launch on Aug 27 in India: Check expected specs, feature, price and more

Vivo will launch the Vivo T3 Pro 5G in India on August 27. Here’s what to expect from this upcoming smartphone launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 20 2024, 14:48 IST
Vivo T3 Pro 5G set to launch on Aug 27 in India
Vivo T3 Pro 5G with a 3D curved AMOLED display and a 50MP camera will launch in India on August 27. (Representative image) (Vivo)

Vivo is preparing to unveil its new smartphone- Vivo T3 Pro 5G in India later this month. The company has confirmed the launch date and time, and has also made a microsite live on the Vivo India website which showcases some of the phone's key features. Have a look. 

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Launch Details

Vivo T3 Pro 5G launch event will be streamed live on Vivo's social media channels on August 27 at 12 pm. Following the launch, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Vivo India e-Store. 

More about Vivo T3 Pro
Vivo T3 Pro
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹21,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 teaser reveals larger external screen and enhanced camera features ahead of India launch- Details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features

The T3 Pro 5G is likely to feature a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and eye protection technology, as well as a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The phone is expected to come in Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green. The Sandstone Orange variant will include a vegan leather rear design.

Also read: Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 now available for pre-order with exclusive benefits: Check price, specs and more

The device is expected to be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It will also have a 3D curved design with a vegan leather finish on the back, setting it apart from other models in the T3 series. The T3 Pro 5G will likely include a dual stereo speaker setup to enhance the audio experience.

It is anticipated to feature a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The smartphone is likely to run on FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. Connectivity options are expected to include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging.

Also read: WearOS smartwatch users to get offline Google Maps feature soon - Here's how it works

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Price (Expected) 

Leaked information suggests that the Vivo T3 Pro 5G might be priced around or below Rs. 25,000. While official pricing details have yet been confirmed.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 14:47 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series launch likely on september 10: apple may introduce a new ‘desert’ colour option oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more google pixel 9 pro xl vs samsung galaxy s24 ultra: flagship smartphones camera specs compared iphone users get new version of latest ios update: here’s what it means and why you should install it right now iphone 14 available at rs. 60,900 on amazon: check out discount and bank offers google pixel fold to be available for purchase even after pixel 9 pro fold: check details here motorola edge 50 pro alternatives: nothing phone 2a, poco f6, and more iqoo z9s, z9s pro battery, processor, display confirmed ahead of launch- all details nothing phone 2a plus vs motorola edge 50 fusion: which smartphone to buy under rs.30000 tecno phantom v fold 2 and v flip 2 now available for pre-order with exclusive benefits: check price, specs and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo T3 Pro 5G set to launch on Aug 27 in India: Check expected specs, feature, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details
Meta puts

Meta puts GTA San Andreas VR project on indefinite hold, leaving fans disappointed and uncertain

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets