Vivo T3 Pro 5G set to launch on Aug 27 in India: Check expected specs, feature, price and more
Vivo will launch the Vivo T3 Pro 5G in India on August 27. Here’s what to expect from this upcoming smartphone launch.
Vivo is preparing to unveil its new smartphone- Vivo T3 Pro 5G in India later this month. The company has confirmed the launch date and time, and has also made a microsite live on the Vivo India website which showcases some of the phone's key features. Have a look.
Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Launch Details
Vivo T3 Pro 5G launch event will be streamed live on Vivo's social media channels on August 27 at 12 pm. Following the launch, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Vivo India e-Store.
Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features
The T3 Pro 5G is likely to feature a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and eye protection technology, as well as a peak brightness of 4500 nits. The phone is expected to come in Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green. The Sandstone Orange variant will include a vegan leather rear design.
The device is expected to be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It will also have a 3D curved design with a vegan leather finish on the back, setting it apart from other models in the T3 series. The T3 Pro 5G will likely include a dual stereo speaker setup to enhance the audio experience.
It is anticipated to feature a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging capabilities and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The smartphone is likely to run on FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. Connectivity options are expected to include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging.
Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Price (Expected)
Leaked information suggests that the Vivo T3 Pro 5G might be priced around or below Rs. 25,000. While official pricing details have yet been confirmed.
