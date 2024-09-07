 Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Mid-range smartphones under Rs.25000 | Mobile News

Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Mid-range smartphones under Rs.25000

Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out the difference between two popular mid-range smartphones. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 07 2024, 11:00 IST
Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Mid-range smartphones under Rs.25000
Check out the specs comparison between Vivo T3 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 4 (Flipkart)

Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4: Looking for smartphones under Rs.25000? In the given price range, you'll find several feature-filled smartphones, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 4 are the latest models by the company that have been gaining popularity. However, these smartphones directly compete with each other due to similar price ranges and competitive specifications and features. Check out the detailed comparison to know which smartphone is better. 

Also read: Vivo T3 Ultra India launch soon: Check out confirmed specs and features

Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4

Design and display: The Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes with a unique design featuring a vegan leather back and a square-shaped camera module, whereas, OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a plastic back with a marble-like finish. For protection, Vivo offers an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and OnePlus is offering an IP54 rating, making the Vivo T3 Pro 5G more durable.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. Additionally, it also has Schott Glass protection. Whereas, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a  6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits peak brightness.

Also read: Motorola and Vivo smartphone users report green line issue: Here's what we know


Camera: For photography, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth camera. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 also comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT 600 sensor and OIS support and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, both smartphones feature a 16MP front-facing camera, however, the OnePlus comes with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

Also read: Vivo V40 vs Oppo Reno 12 Pro


Performance and battery: The Vivo T3 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 4, both are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM. However, OnePlus is offering UFS 3.1 storage instead of UFS 2.2 storage, making it faster. For lasting performance, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Vivo T3 Pro, both are backed by a 5500mAh battery. However, Oneplus is offering faster 100W charging in comparison to Vivo's 80W charging. 

Price: The Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.21,999 for  8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes at a starting price of Rs.24,999.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 11:00 IST
