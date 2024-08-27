Vivo T3 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

Vivo has finally launched its latest smartphone, the T3 Pro 5G, to the Indian market. This model expands the T3 series, joining the T3, T3x, and T3 Lite. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display, a 5,500mAh battery, a 50 MP rear camera, and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Price and Availability in India

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G comes in Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 21,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 23,999. Customers can purchase the handset from Flipkart, Vivo's official website, and other retail outlets starting September 3 at 12 p.m.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Launch Offers

Customers using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards can get an instant discount of Rs. 3,000. Additionally, those using the Flipkart Axis Credit Card can receive an extra 5 percent cashback.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a brightness of up to 4,500 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, supported by the Adreno 720 GPU for handling graphics. The smartphone supports up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). A 16MP front-facing camera is also included for selfies and video calling.

The device houses a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. It runs on FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14, and Vivo promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.