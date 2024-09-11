 Vivo T3 Ultra 5G camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of September 12 launch | Mobile News

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of September 12 launch

Vivo will launch the T3 Ultra 5G in India on September 12. The company has revealed key details about the phone’s camera and display features. Here’s what Vivo has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 11 2024, 12:22 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra 5G camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of September 12 launch
Vivo T3 Ultra 5G set to launch in India on September 12 with camera, display and other details revealed ahead of launch event. (Vivo)

Vivo is set to unveil the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G smartphone in India on September 12. The company has confirmed the availability of the device through its Flipkart microsite, which now provides detailed information about the smartphone's camera and display features. This announcement follows the recent launch of the Vivo T3 Pro, adding to the existing Vivo T3 series that includes the Vivo T3 5G, Vivo T3 Lite 5G, and Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Release Date, Availability and more

The Vivo T3 Ultra will be introduced in India on September 12, as confirmed by a post on X. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and through the Vivo India e-store. Vivo has also shared a glimpse of the phone's design in conjunction with the launch date announcement.

You may be interested in

42% OFF
Vivo T3 Lite
  • Vibrant Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹10,999₹18,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Vivo Y200 Pro
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,999₹25,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Vivo T3x
  • Crimson Bliss
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹13,360₹17,499
Buy now
16% OFF
Vivo V30
  • Peacock Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹27,690₹32,999
Buy now

Also read: World's first triple-screen foldable phone, Huawei Mate XT launched- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Camera, Display and other details (Confirmed)

In terms of camera specifications, the Vivo T3 Ultra will feature a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The same 50MP sensor is used in the Vivo V40 Pro. For selfies, the device includes a 50MP front-facing camera. Both the front and rear cameras support 60fps 4K video recording and are equipped with an Aura Light ring-LED flash for enhanced photo quality.

Also read: Planning to buy iPhone 16? Here's why you should buy iPhone 16 Pro instead

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges. This screen offers HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Earlier reports suggest that the Vivo T3 Ultra will be powered by the Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset. The smartphone is expected to be available in configurations of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Additionally, the device will include up to 12GB of virtual RAM.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 design revealed in renders based on leaks, check what's new

The T3 Ultra will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Despite the large battery, the phone maintains a slim profile at 7.58mm. The device is also expected to offer IP68-rated dust and water resistance. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 12:22 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 15 pro, iphone 13 and other products discontinued after apple event 2024 iphone 15 gets a big price cut in india after iphone 16 launch, it now costs… iphone 16 pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open: order fast if you want yours at launch apple september event 2024: iphone 15 users to get refund after iphone 16 launch; here's how it works apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more iphone se 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in… iphone 16 pro to come in a new brown colour? what we know about coffee and desert titanium iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? iphone 16 pro and iphone 16 pro max launched in india with big price drop compared to iphone 15 pro – details here motorola and vivo smartphone users report green line issue: here’s what we know
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo T3 Ultra 5G camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of September 12 launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon
Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests

Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests
GTA 6 release date unchanged for now, Rockstar Games employees deny 2026 delay rumours

GTA 6 release date unchanged for now, Rockstar Games employees deny 2026 delay rumours
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 10: Know steps to redeem codes

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 10: Know steps to redeem codes
GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026

GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets