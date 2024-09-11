Vivo T3 Ultra 5G camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of September 12 launch

Vivo is set to unveil the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G smartphone in India on September 12. The company has confirmed the availability of the device through its Flipkart microsite, which now provides detailed information about the smartphone's camera and display features. This announcement follows the recent launch of the Vivo T3 Pro, adding to the existing Vivo T3 series that includes the Vivo T3 5G, Vivo T3 Lite 5G, and Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Release Date, Availability and more

The Vivo T3 Ultra will be introduced in India on September 12, as confirmed by a post on X. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and through the Vivo India e-store. Vivo has also shared a glimpse of the phone's design in conjunction with the launch date announcement.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Camera, Display and other details (Confirmed)

In terms of camera specifications, the Vivo T3 Ultra will feature a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The same 50MP sensor is used in the Vivo V40 Pro. For selfies, the device includes a 50MP front-facing camera. Both the front and rear cameras support 60fps 4K video recording and are equipped with an Aura Light ring-LED flash for enhanced photo quality.

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges. This screen offers HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Earlier reports suggest that the Vivo T3 Ultra will be powered by the Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset. The smartphone is expected to be available in configurations of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Additionally, the device will include up to 12GB of virtual RAM.

The T3 Ultra will be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Despite the large battery, the phone maintains a slim profile at 7.58mm. The device is also expected to offer IP68-rated dust and water resistance.