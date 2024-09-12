Vivo T3 Ultra 5G launched in India at 31,999- Check out what’s new

Vivo launched the fourth sibling of the T3 series smartphone in India with some eye-catching features in the segment. It's the first time that the company is introducing an “Ultra” variant to its T-series smartphones. The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is packed with several advanced features such as a powerful MediaTek chipset, an IP68 rating, a 3D curved AMOLED display, and much more. Know what the Vivo T3 Ultra has in store for users under Rs.35000.

Also read: Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4

You may be interested in 42% OFF 42% OFF Vivo T3 Lite Vibrant Green

Vibrant Green 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Vivo Y200 Pro Silk Black

Silk Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 24% OFF 24% OFF Vivo T3x Crimson Bliss

Crimson Bliss 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 16% OFF 16% OFF Vivo V30 Peacock Green

Peacock Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G specifications and features

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. It also offers a 1.5K resolution and 1.07 billion colours for an enhanced viewing experience. In terms of design, the smartphone looks quite similar to the Vivo V40 Pro, however, the company claims that the hardware is completely different. The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G

For photography, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor and OIS support. It also has an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone also includes two camera AI features such as AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhance.

Now for lasting performance, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is backed by a Vivo T3 Ultra f 5500mAh battery that supports an 80W fast charger. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

Also read: Vivo T3 Ultra 5G camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of September 12 launch

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G price and availability

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs.31999 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in two colourways: Lunar Grey and Forest Green. The official sale for Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is starting on September 19 at 7 PM on Flipkart, Vivo's website, and other offline retail stores. Buyers can also grab a Rs.3000 discount on the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G as part of the new launch offer.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!