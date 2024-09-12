 Vivo T3 Ultra 5G launched in India at ₹31,999- Check out what’s new | Mobile News

 After weeks of speculations, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G finally debuts in the Indian smartphone market with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 14:06 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra 5G launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,999- Check out what’s new
Know what the new Vivo T3 Ultra 5G offers in the mid-range smartphone segment. (Flipkart)

Vivo launched the fourth sibling of the T3 series smartphone in India with some eye-catching features in the segment. It's the first time that the company is introducing an “Ultra” variant to its T-series smartphones. The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is packed with several advanced features such as a powerful MediaTek chipset, an IP68 rating, a 3D curved AMOLED display, and much more. Know what the Vivo T3 Ultra has in store for users under Rs.35000. 

Also read: Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G specifications and features

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. It also offers a 1.5K resolution and 1.07 billion colours for an enhanced viewing experience. In terms of design, the smartphone looks quite similar to the Vivo V40 Pro, however, the company claims that the hardware is completely different. The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Realme 13+ 5G vs Vivo T3 Pro 5G

For photography, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor and OIS support. It also has an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone also includes two camera AI features such as AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhance. 

Now for lasting performance, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is backed by a Vivo T3 Ultra f 5500mAh battery that supports an 80W fast charger. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. 

Also read: Vivo T3 Ultra 5G camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of September 12 launch

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G price and availability

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs.31999 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in two colourways: Lunar Grey and Forest Green. The official sale for Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is starting on September 19 at 7 PM on Flipkart, Vivo's website, and other offline retail stores. Buyers can also grab a Rs.3000 discount on the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G as part of the new launch offer.

