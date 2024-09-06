Vivo T3 Ultra India launch soon: Check out confirmed specs and features

After weeks of rumours and leaks, Vivo has finally confirmed the existence of the new T-series smartphone, the Vivo T3 Ultra. The upcoming smartphone was recently spotted in the Flipkart listing, showcasing a dedicated microsite of Vivo T3 Ultra. It not only confirmed that the smartphone is coming soon, but Flipkart also revealed some of the specifications of the smartphone, giving us a glimpse into what to expect.

Vivo T3 Ultra specifications (confirmed)

According to Vivo's microsite for T3 Ultra, the smartphone design is quite similar to the Vivo V40 series. However, some of the features are quite different, based on the listing the

Vivo T3 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset which is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of 16,09,257 points. The Vivo T3 Ultra will offer up to 12GB of RAM, 12GB of expanded virtual memory and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX 921 and OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP group selfie camera. It also features a Smart Aura Light that may work as an LED flash. The Vivo T3 Ultra will feature a 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also claims to offer up to 4500nits peak brightness with 1.07 billion colours, 100% DCI P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ certification. The smartphone has also received an IP68 dust and water protection rating, making it durable.

Lastly, for lasting performance, the smartphone will be backed by a 5500mAh battery that will support 80W fast wired charging. While Vivo has revealed almost every detail and feature of the T3 Ultra, the launch date and prices are yet to be confirmed. Furthermore, it is also confirmed that the upcoming T-series smartphone will be available for purchase on Vivo.com, Flipkart and retail stores.

However, we will have to wait for the Vivo T3 Ultra launch date announcement which will likely take place by mid-September.

