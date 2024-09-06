 Vivo T3 Ultra India launch soon: Check out confirmed specs and features | Mobile News

Vivo T3 Ultra India launch soon: Check out confirmed specs and features

Vivo T3 Ultra specification and features confirmed by the company ahead of launch. Know what’s coming. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 06 2024, 10:56 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra India launch soon: Check out confirmed specs and features
Vivo T3 Ultra to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset. (Vivo)

After weeks of rumours and leaks, Vivo has finally confirmed the existence of the new T-series smartphone, the Vivo T3 Ultra. The upcoming smartphone was recently spotted in the Flipkart listing, showcasing a dedicated microsite of Vivo T3 Ultra. It not only confirmed that the smartphone is coming soon, but Flipkart also revealed some of the specifications of the smartphone, giving us a glimpse into what to expect. 

Also read: Motorola and Vivo smartphone users report green line issue: Here's what we know

You may be interested in

42% OFF
Vivo T3 Lite
  • Vibrant Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹10,999₹18,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Vivo Y200 Pro
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,999₹25,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Vivo T3x
  • Crimson Bliss
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹13,360₹17,499
Buy now
30% OFF
Vivo V30
  • Peacock Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹27,450₹38,999
Buy now

Vivo T3 Ultra specifications (confirmed)

According to Vivo's microsite for T3 Ultra, the smartphone design is quite similar to the Vivo V40 series. However, some of the features are quite different, based on the listing the 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo T3 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset which is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of 16,09,257 points. The Vivo T3 Ultra will offer up to 12GB of RAM, 12GB of expanded virtual memory and up to 256GB of internal storage. 

Also read: Unleash your inner shutterbug at the second edition of vivo imagine Smartphone Photography Awards

The smartphone features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX 921 and OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP group selfie camera. It also features a Smart Aura Light that may work as an LED flash. The Vivo T3 Ultra will feature a 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also claims to offer up to 4500nits peak brightness with 1.07 billion colours, 100% DCI P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ certification. The smartphone has also received an IP68 dust and water protection rating, making it durable. 

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro camera, display and other key features revealed ahead of October launch- All details

Lastly, for lasting performance, the smartphone will be backed by a 5500mAh battery that will support 80W fast wired charging. While Vivo has revealed almost every detail and feature of the  T3 Ultra, the launch date and prices are yet to be confirmed. Furthermore, it is also confirmed that the upcoming T-series smartphone will be available for purchase on Vivo.com, Flipkart and retail stores.

However, we will have to wait for the Vivo T3 Ultra launch date announcement which will likely take place by mid-September. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 10:56 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple september event: iphone 16, 16 pro colour variants to expect next week apple’s ‘glowtime’ event on 9 september: these products, including iphone se 4, are not expected to launch iphone 16 pro must improve in these 3 areas—and i say this after using iphone 15 pro for almost a year apple september event 2024: key differences between iphone 16 and iphone 16 pro samsung galaxy s24 ultra smartphone available at a discounted price of rs.1,06,300: check bank offers and availability vivo v40 vs oppo reno 12 pro: which smartphone to buy under rs. 40000 samsung galaxy m35 5g review: functionality over flair iphone 17 series to be way ‘cooler’ than its predecessors - all details nothing may soon launch two new smartphones: here’s everything we know iphone 16 launch: apple may not give ‘space’ to new capture button, here’s why
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo T3 Ultra India launch soon: Check out confirmed specs and features
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event

Red Dead Redemption 2: Claim free DLC and exclusive rewards with new bounty hunter event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features
Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission

Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans demand more single player content; Criticises GTA Online’s influence on Rockstar Games

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
Accessibility and Innovations

Lenovo unveils AI-powered ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1, IdeaPad Pro 5i laptops at CES 2024
smartwatch under 30000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best tablet with pen

Best tablets with stylus from Samsung, Lenovo and others for drawing and note taking
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets