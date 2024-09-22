Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Know which mid-range smartphone to buy
Check out the detailed difference between Vivo T3 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Pro and know if you want camera performance or multitasking.
Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Planning to buy a premium mid-range smartphone? Then these newly launched smartphones by Vivo and Motorola could come as a great choice. The Vivo T3 Ultra recently made its debut, whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched earlier this year which created a huge buzz. Now, if you are confused about which smartphone to buy, then we have curated a specs comparison between the Vivo T3 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Pro.
Also read: Vivo T3 Ultra review
You may be interested in
- Ganges Blue
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Vibrant Green
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silk Black
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Velvet Red
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Design and display: The Vivo T3 Ultra comes with a similar design as the V40 series, however, the specifications and performance purposes are quite different. The Vivo T3 Ultra comes with a slim profile with a glass back and a shiny rear panel design. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro retains a very minimalist yet premium design. Both smartphones offer an IP68 rating for dust and water protection, and both retain a sturdy design.
mobile to buy?
For display, the Vivo T3 Ultra features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro sports a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and 2000 nits peak brightness.
Also read: Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4
Camera: The Vivo T3 Ultra features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50MP OIS main camera, 13MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto camera. Both the smartphone supports a 50MP selfie snapper.
Performance and battery: The Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
For lasting performance, the Vivo T3 Ultra is backed by a 5500mAh battery that comes with 80W charging support. The Edge 50 Pro comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports a 125W charger.
Also read: Motorola Razr 50 vs Razr 50 Ultra
Price: The Vivo T3 Ultra comes at a starting price of Rs.31999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is priced at 31999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71726929529408