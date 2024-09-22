 Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Know which mid-range smartphone to buy | Mobile News

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Know which mid-range smartphone to buy

Check out the detailed difference between Vivo T3 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Pro and know if you want camera performance or multitasking.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 22 2024, 10:57 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Know which mid-range smartphone to buy
Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro, here’s the difference between popular premium mid-range smartphones. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Planning to buy a premium mid-range smartphone? Then these newly launched smartphones by Vivo and Motorola could come as a great choice. The Vivo T3 Ultra recently made its debut, whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched earlier this year which created a huge buzz. Now, if you are confused about which smartphone to buy, then we have curated a specs comparison between the Vivo T3 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Pro. 

Also read: Vivo T3 Ultra review

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Design and display: The Vivo T3 Ultra comes with a similar design as the V40 series, however, the specifications and performance purposes are quite different. The  Vivo T3 Ultra comes with a slim profile with a glass back and a shiny rear panel design. Whereas, the  Motorola Edge 50 Pro retains a very minimalist yet premium design. Both smartphones offer an IP68 rating for dust and water protection, and both retain a sturdy design. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Vivo T3 Ultra features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro sports a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, and 2000 nits peak brightness.

Also read: Vivo T3 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 4

Camera: The Vivo T3 Ultra features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50MP OIS main camera, 13MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto camera. Both the smartphone supports a 50MP selfie snapper.


Performance and battery: The Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. 

For lasting performance, the Vivo T3 Ultra is backed by a 5500mAh battery that comes with 80W charging support. The Edge 50 Pro comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports a 125W charger. 

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 vs Razr 50 Ultra

Price: The Vivo T3 Ultra comes at a starting price of Rs.31999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is priced at 31999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 09:00 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Know which mid-range smartphone to buy
