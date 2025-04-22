Vivo T4 5G launched with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC in India at Rs.21999- All details

Vivo has introduced a new addition to its T series models, the Vivo T4 5G, in India today. This mid-range smartphone packs some noteworthy features such as Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7300mAh battery, and more at just Rs.21999. Despite being equipped with a massive battery, the smartphone retains a slim and lightweight design. It also shares several similarities with iQOO Z10 in terms of specifications and features. Therefore, if you are in search of a feature-filled mid-range smartphone, then here's everything you need to know about the Vivo T4 5G.

Vivo T4 5G launch: Specifications and features

The Vivo T4 5G features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 5000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with Adreno 720 GPU. It also offers up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the Vivo T4 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. The smartphone also includes a 32MP selfie camera. Both camera offers up to 4K 30 fps video recording.

For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 7300mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. The Vivo T4 5G runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Vivo claims to provide 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of software upgrades. Know about its pricing and availability in India.

Vivo T4 5G price and availability in India

The Vivo T4 5G comes in two colour variants: Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey. The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 21999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in two additional storage options, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, which are priced at Rs.23999 and Rs.25999, respectively. The Vivo T4 5G will officially go on sale from April 29, 2025, on Flipkart, vivo India eStore, and partnered retail stores.