Vivo T4 5G likely to launch in April: Specs, features, and more we know so far

Vivo T4 5G may launch next month with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. Here’s everything we know ahead of the launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2025, 08:16 IST
Vivo T4 5G likely to launch in April: Specs, features, and more we know so far
Vivo T4 5G could launch soon at under Rs.25000. Know what’s coming. (Flipkart)

Vivo is expected to launch its new generation T series smartphone, the Vivo T4 5G in India next month. This series of smartphones offers powerful specs, features, and more under Rs.25000, providing a great option to budget-conscious buyers. Now, as the launch timeline nears, more details about the smartphone have started to surface, giving us a glimpse of what the new Vivo T series will look like during the launch. Therefore, know what the Vivo T4 5G has in store for users, in terms of specs, features and upgrades.

More about Vivo T4
Vivo T4
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.75 inches Display Size
₹18,490
Check details
See full Specifications

Vivo T4 5G launch: What we know so far

Tipster Yogesh Brar has shared insider information about the Vivo T4 5G launch in a 91Mobiles report, revealing the expected launch date in India. As of now, it is highlighted that the Vivo T4 5G could launch in April; however, no specific date has been revealed. It was also suggested that the smartphone could priced between 20000 and 25000. The smartphone could be launched with 8GB and 12GB RAM with up to 256GB internal storage as the previous generation model.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo T4 5G will likely feature a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This mid-ranger will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, providing powerful performance. The smartphone could feature a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS support and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, the smartphone will likely feature a 32MP selfie camera.

The highlight of the Vivo T4 5G is expected to be its battery life as it may come with a massive 7,300mAh battery a significant upgrade from last year's 5000mAh battery. It is expected to support 90W fast charging. Lastly, the smartphone could run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Now, in the coming days, Vivo may officially reveal the existence of the Vivo T4 5G, teasing its features. We may also get the April launch date as well.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 08:16 IST
Tags:
