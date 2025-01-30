Vivo T4x 5G and Y59 5G listed on BIS certification site, India launch imminent - All details

Vivo's upcoming smartphones, the T4x 5G and Y59 5G, have been spotted on BIS certification, hinting at an imminent launch in India. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 30 2025, 12:38 IST
Vivo T4x 5G and Y59 5G spotted on BIS certification, hinting at an upcoming India launch. (Flipkart)

Vivo's upcoming smartphones, the Vivo T4x 5G and Vivo Y59 5G, have recently been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification platform, suggesting their imminent release in India. These devices are anticipated to be budget-friendly options in Vivo's lineup.

The BIS certification reveals only the model numbers of these smartphones. The Vivo T4x 5G is identified by the model number V2437, while the Vivo Y59 5G carries the model number V2443, Mysmartprice reported. Notably, these same model numbers were spotted earlier in the IMEI database in October 2024, but the listings offered no further details about their specifications. Similarly, the BIS certification does not provide any additional information about the upcoming devices.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

Vivo T4x 5G and Vivo Y59 5G: Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

While specific details remain under wraps, expectations are high that the Vivo T4x 5G will improve upon its predecessor, the Vivo T3x 5G. The T3x 5G was launched with a starting price of Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It featured a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and was powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. The phone offered up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, it housed a dual-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens, along with an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device also supports a large 6,000mAh battery and 44W fast charging.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a launch date and pre-order details tipped online: Know when and what to expect

In addition to the T4x 5G, Vivo is reportedly working on a mid-range device called the Vivo V50, which has surfaced in recent leaks. The Vivo V50 is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and 90W fast charging support.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a camera system tipped, a Pro model also on the way- All details

As the launch of these devices draws near, Vivo enthusiasts can expect more details to surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for further updates on the Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G, and other upcoming releases from the brand.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 12:37 IST
