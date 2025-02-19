Vivo T4X 5G key features and price leaked ahead of the official launch: Check feature, specs and more

Vivo is preparing to launch its new T4X 5G in India, though the official launch date remains undisclosed. The company has begun teasing the arrival of the device, and it will be available for purchase through Flipkart, with a dedicated microsite already live.

Pricing details for the Vivo T4X 5G have surfaced online. Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared that the phone will be priced below Rs. 15,000 in India. In addition to its affordability, the device will feature a large 6,500mAh battery, a standout feature of the upcoming smartphone.

More about Vivo T4X Vivo T4X 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.67 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Also read: Oppo, OnePlus testing 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging for upcoming flagship smartphones: Report

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Vivo T4X 5G Features and Specifications

Vivo has confirmed that the T4X 5G will offer the largest battery in its segment. The phone is expected to include a Dynamic Light feature that will allow users to receive notifications with customised lighting effects. This addition is designed to enhance the overall user experience.

Also read: Leaked Galaxy Z Flip FE specs reveal 6.7-inch display, 50MP camera, and Exynos processor - All details

Under the hood, the Vivo T4X 5G is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which boasts an AnTuTu score exceeding 7,28,000. This will be an upgrade over its predecessor, which used the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The device is expected to be available in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue colour variants.

However, details about the camera, display, and charging speed remain unclear for now. As the launch draws closer, more information about these features is anticipated.

Also read: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air likely to feature iPhone 16 Pro-like OLED display- All details

Vivo T4X 5G: Launch Date and Availability

The Vivo T4X 5G is expected to be officially launched on February 20, 2025. The smartphone will be available in three colours: Crimson Bliss, Celestial Green, and Sapphire Blue. According to reports, the 4GB + 128GB version of the Vivo T4X 5G will be priced at Rs. 12,499, with 6GB and 8GB variants priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively.