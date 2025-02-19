Vivo T4X 5G key features and price leaked ahead of the official launch: Check feature, specs and more

Vivo is set to launch the T4X 5G in India soon. Pricing details and key features have surfaced ahead of the official release. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 19 2025, 21:05 IST
Realme GT 6T, Poco F6, Vivo T3 Ultra, and other gaming smartphones under 30000
Vivo T4X 5G
1/5 Realme GT 6T: This smartphone is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones in the mid-range smartphone market. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor paired with 8 GB RAM. It also offers a 120Hz AMOLED display, 5500 mAh battery, and Super VOOC Charging. Additionally, Realme GT 6T can be purchased at a discount on Amazon. (Realme)
Vivo T4X 5G
2/5 Poco F6: It is the latest F-series smartphone by the brand that offers powerful performance and lasting battery life. The Poco F6 is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 paired with 8GB RAM. The smartphone also offers an impressive 120Hz AMOLED display and 5000 mAh battery for uninterrupted gaming sessions. This smartphone can also be purchased under Rs.30000. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Vivo T4X 5G
3/5 Vivo T3 Ultra: This is another performance-centric smartphone, which is perfect for your gaming sessions. The Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is also backed by a 5500mAh battery that offers a lasting battery life even after long hours of gaming. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Vivo T4X 5G
4/5 Honor 200: This smartphone was launched earlier this year with some eye-catching features. It is an all-rounder smartphone, that offers an impressive camera as well as performance. The Honor 200 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor that offers a smooth gaming experience. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)
Vivo T4X 5G
5/5 iQOO Z9s Pro: This is another performance-centric smartphone under Rs.30000 that comes with attractive design and features. The iQOO Z9s Pro is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor and it offers up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is also backed by a 5500mAh battery for uninterrupted gaming sessions.  (iQOO)
Vivo T4X 5G
Vivo T4X 5G's price and features have been revealed ahead of its official launch in India. (Representation image) (Flipkart)

Vivo is preparing to launch its new T4X 5G in India, though the official launch date remains undisclosed. The company has begun teasing the arrival of the device, and it will be available for purchase through Flipkart, with a dedicated microsite already live.

Pricing details for the Vivo T4X 5G have surfaced online. Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared that the phone will be priced below Rs. 15,000 in India. In addition to its affordability, the device will feature a large 6,500mAh battery, a standout feature of the upcoming smartphone.

More about Vivo T4X
Vivo T4X
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size
₹29,490
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Oppo, OnePlus testing 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging for upcoming flagship smartphones: Report

Vivo T4X 5G Features and Specifications

Vivo has confirmed that the T4X 5G will offer the largest battery in its segment. The phone is expected to include a Dynamic Light feature that will allow users to receive notifications with customised lighting effects. This addition is designed to enhance the overall user experience.

Also read: Leaked Galaxy Z Flip FE specs reveal 6.7-inch display, 50MP camera, and Exynos processor - All details

Under the hood, the Vivo T4X 5G is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which boasts an AnTuTu score exceeding 7,28,000. This will be an upgrade over its predecessor, which used the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The device is expected to be available in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue colour variants.

However, details about the camera, display, and charging speed remain unclear for now. As the launch draws closer, more information about these features is anticipated.

Also read: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air likely to feature iPhone 16 Pro-like OLED display- All details

Vivo T4X 5G: Launch Date and Availability

The Vivo T4X 5G is expected to be officially launched on February 20, 2025. The smartphone will be available in three colours: Crimson Bliss, Celestial Green, and Sapphire Blue. According to reports, the 4GB + 128GB version of the Vivo T4X 5G will be priced at Rs. 12,499, with 6GB and 8GB variants priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 21:05 IST
