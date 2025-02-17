Vivo T4x 5G launch soon: Sale to go live on Flipkart, know what’s coming

Vivo has confirmed to launch of its new generation T series smartphone, the Vivo T4x 5G in India in the upcoming days. The company has officially started to tease the launch and has confirmed its sale availability on the popular e-commerce platform, Flipkart. As the launch nears, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have started to spread, providing us with a sneak peek at what Vivo may reveal with its new mid-range smartphone model. Therefore, if you have been waiting for a feature-filled smartphone at an affordable price, then know what the upcoming Vivo T4x 5G has in store for the users.

Vivo T4x 5G launch

Vivo has been teasing the launch of its upcoming T4x 5G smartphone which will likely debut in March. However, the official launch date is yet to be announced. Reportedly, the smartphone will pack a large battery in the price segment of under Rs.15000 as it is teased as the “Segment's largest battery”. Last year, the Vivo T3x 5G was backed by a 6000mAh battery, therefore, the new-gen could offer a larger battery as anticipated. A footnote on Flipart's microsite for Vivo T4x 5G revealed that the smartphone may come with a 6500 mAh battery. However, it is not officially confirmed.

Alongside a bigger battery, the smartphone is also expected to offer some intriguing AI features that may entice buyers. Lastly, the Vivo T4x 5G is confirmed to be sold on Flipkart, Vivo's official site, and other retail stores.

Vivo T4x 5G: Specs and features

The Vivo T4x 5G is expected to get a major performance boost with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. Reportedly, the processor has achieved 7,28,000 points on the Antutu benchmark. The smartphone is also rumoured to feature a Dynamic Light near the camera module similar to the Vivo Y58. Lastly, it will be launched in two colour variants, Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. Now, to confirm these specifications, we will have to wait until the official launch to know what Vivo has in store for its budget-conscious buyers.

