Vivo T4x 5G with Dimensity 7300 chipset, 50MP camera launched in India: Check price, features and more

Vivo has launched the T4x 5G in India with a 120Hz display, Dimensity 7300 chipset, dual cameras, etc. Here’s what Vivo has to offer.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 05 2025, 14:03 IST
Icon
Vivo T4x 5G launched in India with a 120Hz display and Dimensity 7300 chipset. (Vivo)

Vivo has officially launched the T4x 5G in India, the newest addition to its T-series lineup. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design housing an 8MP front camera. Vivo offers the T4x 5G in two colors: Marine Blue and Proton Purple, and it is available for purchase on Flipkart.

Vivo T4x 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo T4x 5G comes with a plastic body and holds an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of up to 1050 nits, which ensures clear visibility in bright environments.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, with storage configurations of 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256 GB. The T4x 5G runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, with smart features like Live Text, Circle to Search, and AI Screen Translation. The device is eligible for two years of Android updates and three years of security patches.

On the camera front, the T4x 5G is equipped with a dual-camera system, featuring a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device boasts an 8MP front camera. Additionally, the device comes equipped with a suite of AI-driven features like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, AI Document Mode, and Night Mode to elevate mobile photography. The device also supports 4K video recording at 30 fps, catering to content creators.

Furthermore, the Vivo T4x 5G is backed by a large 6,500mAh battery that supports 44-watt fast charging to ensure quick recharges for prolonged usage.

Vivo T4x 5G: Pricing and Availability

The Vivo T4x 5G is available in two colour options: Marine Blue and Proton Purple. Pricing for the device starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting March 12, 2025, on Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and other partner retail stores.

First Published Date: 05 Mar, 14:03 IST
