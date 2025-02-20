Vivo T4X confirmed to feature a 50MP AI rear camera and an IR blaster: Here’s what more to expect

Vivo is preparing to launch a new budget smartphone in India, with key features recently leaked ahead of its official unveiling. The upcoming Vivo T4X will be equipped with several notable specifications, including a 50MP AI-powered rear camera.

Vivo T4X: 50MP AI Rear Camera

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Vivo T4X will likely showcase a 50MP AI main camera, designed to enhance the photography experience through various AI tools, such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode. While the report does not mention additional sensors on the rear, the device is expected to sport a dual-camera setup. Details about other camera features remain scarce, but it's clear that the AI-driven capabilities will play a significant role in its performance.

IR Blaster

In terms of design, the T4X will come with Military Grade Certified Durability, a feature that adds strength to the phone's build. The phone will also incorporate an IR blaster, allowing it to function as a remote control for TVs and other compatible devices. This added convenience is likely to appeal to many users. Additionally, Vivo confirmed that the T4X will be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, marking it as the device with the largest battery in its segment, enhancing the phone's longevity and performance.

Under the hood, the Vivo T4X 5G is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, an upgrade from the previous model's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. The Dimensity 7300 is known for its strong performance, boasting an AnTuTu score of over 7,28,000. Users can expect a smooth experience while running apps and multitasking.

Vivo T4X: Pricing and Availability (Expected)

The Vivo T4X will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India. The base model, offering 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, is expected to be priced at Rs. 12,499, with the 6GB and 8GB variants priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively. The phone will be available in several colours, including Pronto Purple and Marine Blue, and will likely feature a Dynamic Light function for notifications, providing an additional layer of personalisation. The display, charging speed, and camera details remain unclear at this time, but more information will likely surface as the launch date approaches.