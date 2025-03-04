Vivo T4x price and battery details tipped online ahead of official launch- Details

Vivo is preparing to introduce the T4x smartphone in India, adding another option to its lineup. The device will be available for purchase through Flipkart after its official launch. In the lead-up to the event, multiple details about the smartphone have surfaced online, giving insight into its expected features and pricing. Here's what we know so far.

Vivo T4x 5G: Price (Expected)

The Vivo T4x is set to launch in India on March 5. A teaser on Flipkart suggests that the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will start at Rs. 12,XXX. Although the exact price has not been revealed, it is expected to be slightly lower than the Vivo T3x 5G, which was introduced at Rs. 13,499 for the base variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version.

Vivo T4x 5G: Specifications and Features (Expected)

One of the key aspects highlighted ahead of the launch is the battery capacity. The device will feature a 6,500 mAh battery, which is larger than that of its predecessor, the Vivo T3x. Flipkart has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in two color options - blue and purple - though their official names are yet to be announced. The rear camera module will include an Aura Light ring designed to improve low-light photography.

Furthermore, leaks suggest that the Vivo T4x 5G will come with an LCD display, though the exact size remains unspecified. It is likely to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the previous model. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. On the software front, it may run Funtouch OS based on Android 15.

For photography, the Vivo T4x is expected to include a 50MP main sensor along with an 8MP front camera. The device will also support 44W fast charging to complement its 6,500 mAh battery.