Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro launched in India with 50MP Zeiss camera, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset: Check specs and more

Vivo has officially introduced its V40 series in India, ending months of speculation. The new lineup comprises the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro, both equipped with a triple-camera system featuring ZEISS optics, and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Both models offer a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. Here's what more these newly launched smartphones have packed in store for you.

Vivo V40: Specifications and Features

Vivo V40 comes with a 6.78-inch 3D Curved Display that supports a resolution of 2800x1260 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

For photography, the Vivo V40 includes a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP ZEISS autofocus and optical image stabilization (OIS) main camera, a 50MP ZEISS wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto portrait camera. The phone also features studio-quality aura light for enhanced imaging. On the front, it features a 50MP ZEISS group selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

The device runs on Android 14 with Vivo's Funtouch OS. It is equipped with a 5500 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The device measures a 164.16 mm in height, 74.93 mm in width, and 7.58 mm in thickness, and it weighs 190 grams. It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C. An on-screen fingerprint sensor and various other sensors are also included. The Vivo V40 is available in Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey.

Vivo V40 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Vivo V40 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, with options for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It houses a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The phone sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1.5K, and peak brightness of 4500 nits. It runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14.

The Vivo V40 Pro's camera system includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra wide lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX816 telephoto-portrait camera. The front camera is a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with autofocus. The device is available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey and also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.