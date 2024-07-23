Vivo V40 Pro appears on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG ahead of India launch: Here’s what to expect

Vivo is preparing to introduce its V40 series in India, a successor to the V30 lineup. The new series is anticipated to include the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro models. Recent findings by Mysmartprice show that the Vivo V40 Pro has surfaced on the Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG certification websites. Here are the key details.

Vivo V40 Pro on Geekbench

The Geekbench listing identifies a Vivo device with the model number V2347. It will launch with Android 14. The Bluetooth SIG certification also confirms this model number for the upcoming smartphone.

The V40 Pro name has previously appeared on NBTC and UK carrier websites. Geekbench results show the device achieved scores of 1,811 in single-core tests and 5,229 in multi-core tests.

The V40 Pro is expected to feature an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.35GHz. It includes a K6985v1_64 motherboard and a Mali G715 Immortalis MC11 GPU. The processor comprises one core at 3.35GHz, three cores at 3.0GHz, and four cores at 2.0GHz. This setup indicates that the V40 Pro will use the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus SoC, which integrates one Cortex X3 core, three Cortex A715 cores, and four Cortex A510 cores. Additionally, the device will include 8GB of RAM.

According to 91Mobiles, the V40 series is expected to feature a 5,500mAh battery and could launch in India in August. The series may be among the slimmest in its category. Both models are likely to have an IP68 rating, ensuring protection against dust and water.

The new models might also include a 3D curved display and an Infinity Eye Camera module, with Zeiss Optics for multi-focal portraits. Enhanced durability features may include a cushioning structure. The V40 is expected to align with the European variant in terms of specifications.

Vivo V40: Specifications and Features (Expected)

In Europe, the Vivo V40 sports a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, reaching peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with an Adreno 720 GPU and supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, while the front camera is 50MP. It has a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging via USB Type-C. Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS. The V40 Pro is expected to be a rebrand of the Vivo S19 Pro from China. Official details are pending, so stay tuned for updates.