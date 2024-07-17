Vivo V40 Pro, Vivo V40 to feature ZEISS integrated camera: Here’s everything we know so far

Vivo V40 series was launched in Europe last month with three models: Vivo V40 5G, Vivo V40 Lite 5G, and Vivo V40 SE 5G. Now, the series is expected to be announced in India in August with upgraded specifications, features, and a new speculated camera module. A new leak about the smartphone has come forward which highlights that the standard Vivo V40 5G will be the first smartphone with ZEISS integration. Know what Vivo has planned for its new V-series smartphone.

Also read: Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro to feature new screens and design; Launch expected in October

More about Vivo T4X Vivo T4X 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.67 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro camera

Over the past few years, Vivo has been integrating the ZEISS lens for its X series smartphones. This year in March, the Vivo V30 series also introduced cameras with ZEISS integration. Now, according to a MySmartPrice report, the Indian variants of Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro are expected to come with a camera co-engineered with ZEISS. The report further highlighted that the upcoming V40 series smartphone is expected to come with an improved imaging experience, a multifocal portrait camera with ZEISS-style portraits.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open

However, the company did not reveal any details about the camera sensors and their sizes. It is expected that the Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro are expected to be announced in the month of August, however, the official launch date is awaited.

Vivo V40 specifications based on Europe

The Vivo V40 features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 paired with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone sports a 50MP ZEISS camera with OIS support and a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 50MP autofocus camera. For lasting performance, the Vivo V40 is powered by 5500mAh and 80W FlashCharge.

Also read: Vivo V30e 5G Review

Note that the mentioned Vivo V40 specs were announced in Europe, therefore, the Indian variant may vary in terms of specs and other features. Therefore, to know what's coming will have to wait for the official confirmation from the company.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!