Vivo V40 Pro vs Vivo V30 Pro: Know if it is worth paying Rs. 8000 more for the upgrade

Vivo V40 Pro vs Vivo V30 Pro: Vivo has announced the new generation V-series smartphones, the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro in India. Earlier this year, the Vivo V30 series was launched, now in just 5 months, the company has launched a new generation of the series with a massive price gap. Now, to examine if it's a worthy upgrade, we have curated a detailed specs comparison between the Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V30 Pro to check if buyers should pay Rs.8000 more for newly launched V-series smartphones.

Vivo V40 Pro vs Vivo V30 Pro

Design and display

In terms of design, the Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V30 Pro both retain a similar glass body with a matte-finish design. The smartphone comes with a Vivo logo on the left side of the rear panel, however, the camera modules are different. The Vivo V40 Pro features a pill-shaped camera module that consists of three camera sensors and an Aura flashlight. Whereas, the Vivo V30 Pro has a vertically placed rectangle-shaped camera module that houses three camera sensors and on the other half it has an Aura flashlight. Another major difference is that the Vivo V40 Pro has received an IP68 rating which makes it rain-resistant, however, the Vivo V30 Pro has an IP54 rating which can only withstand water splashes.

In terms of display, both smartphones have a 6.78-inch 1.2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Schott α glass protection. The only difference in the displays is that the Vivo V40 Pro offers up to 4500 nits peak brightness, whereas the Vivo V30 Pro has a brightness of up to Rs.2800 nits.

Camera

The Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V30 Pro are powered by a Zeiss camera setup enabling an enhanced photography experience. While both smartphones have similar camera sensors, Vivo claims the new generation has upgraded sensors. The Vivo V40 Pro features a triple camera system that consists of a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Vivo V30 Pro retains the same camera specifications.

Performance and battery

In terms of performance, the Vivo V40 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Vivo V30 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. Therefore, the Vivo V40 Pro has an upgraded processor, making it more powerful in terms of performance.

For lasting battery life, the Vivo V40 Pro is backed by an upgraded 5500mAh battery, whereas the Vivo V30 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery. However, both smartphones support 80W charging.

Price

The Vivo V40 Pro is launched at a starting price of Rs.49999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Whereas, the Vivo V40 Pro is priced at Rs. 41999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Therefore, there is a Rs.8000 difference between the two smartphones. However, the Vivo V40 Pro is a clear winner due to its upgraded processor, improved camera sensors and upgraded battery.

